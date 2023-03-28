With the international fixtures coming to an end today, Newcastle United can now turn their attentions to this weekend’s meeting with Manchester United at St. James’ Park. The Magpies will be seeking revenge after suffering defeat to the Red Devils in the Carabao Cup final last month.

Newcastle will be out to earn all three points at St. James’ Park to keep the pressure on in the top four race, while they will eagerly be watching to see how Tottenham Hotspur perform in their first match since Antonio Conte’s departure. The Italian’s exit could prove to be bad news for Eddie Howe’s side, who will face a huge challenge if the London outfit are to improve on recent performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win for the Tyneside club could also see Newcastle knock Man Utd off their third place perch, with Erik ten Hag’s side holding a significantly lower goal difference in the Premier League table.

Here are the latest headlines...

Magpies ‘not’ in Ox race

Despite previous rumours linking Newcastle United with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Magpies are not interested in signing the Liverpool midfielder this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave Anfield at the end of the season once his contract expires and he has been linked with a long list of clubs in the Premier League, however Romano has revealed that Newcastle are not one of the four clubs that are currently interested as they have ‘other priorities’ for that area of the pitch. Howe’s said have reportedly been tracking the likes of Scott McTominay, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans to bolster their midfield this summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain could have been a risky move for Newcastle given his previous fitness worries. The 29-year-old has been sidelined for over 500 days since joining Liverpool six years ago and has found himself far down the pecking order as a result, making only eight league appearances this season.

Kieran Trippier’s message to Bukayo Saka

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Trippier has posted a mysterious message to Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka following England’s win over Ukraine at the weekend. The winger was the Three Lions’ star man as he picked up a goal and assist at Wembley Stadium.

Trippier enjoyed a cameo appearance in last week’s victory in Naples, however he didn’t feature against Ukraine. Despite his absence, the defender took to Instagram after the match and posted a picture of himself speaking to Saka.

Trippier wrote: “Brilliant three points to end another England camp. @BukayoSaka87 will see you soon.”

This message from Trippier led to a lot of confusion from fans, with Trippier not set to reunite with Saka until Newcastle and Arsenal compete at St. James’ Park in May. There has been plenty of talk about Saka’s future after a stellar campaign that has seen him bag 22 goal contributions in the top flight, with Magpies supporters now sent into a frenzy over Trippier’s Instagram post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad