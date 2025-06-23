Newcastle United are reportedly aiming for four major signings during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United will hope to add further quality to their squad during the remainder of the summer transfer window as they prepare to return to the Champions League next season.

As it stands, the Magpies are yet to make a major addition in the window and the only new face is Spanish winger Antonio Cordero, who is likely to head out on loan before the new campaign gets underway in August. Newcastle are believed to be targeting a new goalkeeper, centre back, winger and versatile forward before the transfer window comes to a close in early September and they have been linked with a whole host of players from the Premier League and around Europe.

The most recent speculation has suggested Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga are all on the Magpies radar and there is a belief efforts to boost Howe’s ranked will be ramped up over the next fortnight.

But once the summer transfer window comes to a close in the opening days of September, which five players could be considered to guaranteed a place in Howe’s starting eleven?

The 5 Newcastle United players that should be guaranteed a place in Eddie Howe’s side when the summer transfer window closes

Newcastle player Tino Livramento in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Everton FC at St James' Park on May 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Tino Livramento

Livramento will hope to return to Tyneside with a second winners medal in his back pocket after he helped England Under-21s reach the semi-final of the European Championship. Only the last four opponents Netherlands and potential final opponents Germany or France stand in the way of Livramento and his Three Lions team-mates as they look to successfully defend their title. Regardless of what comes to pass over the next week, the former Southampton full-back will continue to be an essential part of the Magpies side next season after proving his quality on both sides of Eddie Howe’s back four.

Sandro Tonali

It could be argued the Italy international is now Newcastle’s most important player after a slight tactical tweak from Eddie Howe increased Tonali’s influence on his side. Although it would be a stretch to describe the former AC Milan star as a holding midfielder, Tonali thrived in a slightly deeper role in United’s midfield three and produced a stellar second half to the season that helped the Magpies secure major silverware and a place in next season’s Champions League.

Bruno Guimaraes

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United celebrates victory with teammate Bruno Guimaraes after the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at St James' Park on September 01, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Magpies influential club captain, Bruno has taken to Tyneside as much as Tyneside has taken to him. Despite speculation linking the former Lyon star with a move away from St James Park over the last 12 months, United’s Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool and their return to the Champions League have further enthused the Brazil midfielder and he already looked to be excited by what lies ahead when the curtain came down on a historic season in May.

Joelinton

The former club record signing has been transformed by goal-shy forward to all-action midfielder during Eddie Howe’s reign at St James Park and he is now often the Magpies’ bringer of chaos and intensity in the middle of the park. Joelinton has become something of a force of nature at times and his influence on the United side was proven during a remarkable display in the Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool last season.

Alexander Isak

Isak could well be Newcastle’s only senior striker by the time June turns to July with Callum Wilson set to leave St James Park as it stands. The Sweden international produced another clinical season last time out to establish himself as one of the best strikers in world football and he will hope to shine once again next season as Newcastle return to European football’s top table. Magpies supporters will also hope Isak has put pen-to-paper on a new contract by the time the season gets underway after reports suggested talks over a deal could be in the offing.