Unai Emery has warned his side must show Newcastle United ‘respect’ tonight, despite their opponents heading to Villa Park having failed to register a league win in over a month. Newcastle face the Villains on the back of four consecutive Premier League defeats at a venue where their opponents have won 16 of their last 17 matches in the league.

Although both sides come into the game in contrasting form, memories of Newcastle’s opening day 5-1 thrashing of Villa at St James’ Park remain fresh in Emery’s mind and he is keen for his side to show Newcastle the ‘respect’ they deserve. Debut goals from Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes bookended a brace from Alexander Isak and a goal from Callum Wilson on a stunning afternoon, one that Emery is hopeful his side can avenge:

“It was tough – not only the result but for the match because it was the moment Tyrone was injured. It was a difficult moment.” Emery said reflecting on that afternoon on Tyneside.

“We were with some circumstances that were really bad. We analysed and worked after that match, trying to improve, and I think that now it’s completely different.

“We respect Newcastle a lot. They have some injured players. To share Premier League and Champions League the demand is very high with injuries and circumstances like that.

“They are not being like last year when they had an amazing season, played fantastic and qualified for the Champions League. They were successful in the cups as well.

Newcastle United defeated Aston Villa 5-1 at St James' Park back in August.

“This year is different, but my respect has not changed. We are going to respect them like they deserve and we are ready for tomorrow.”

A win for Newcastle United could move them into 7th place, albeit only temporarily and reliant on Brighton’s result against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. A win for Villa would put them a massive 17 points ahead of their visitors.