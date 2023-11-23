Premier League clubs voted against implementing a temporary ban on clubs that share the same owners signing players on loan from one another.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Carragher believes Newcastle United should not be allowed to sign Ruben Neves as a replacement for Sandro Tonali this winter. Tonali was handed a 10-month suspension from football last month and Carragher doesn’t think the Magpies should be able to loan Neves, or any other player from the quartet of Saudi Pro League clubs that are owned by PIF, just because they failed to do their due diligence on the Italian.

Speaking on the Stick to Football Podcast, Carragher said: “When we talk about Newcastle and think about Sandro Tonali - they've bought a player from AC Milan, and you could argue that Newcastle haven't done their due diligence. They don't know what's going on in this guy's private life.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They've spent a lot of money and are going to lose the player – that should hurt them as a club because they haven't done things the right way. They shouldn't then be allowed to go and get, for instance, Ruben Neves, who is a £50 million player for free on loan because they've made a mistake. If they've made a mistake, they should pay for it.”