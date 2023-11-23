Newcastle United ‘should pay’ for transfer error amid Premier League decision - according to ex-Liverpool ace
Premier League clubs voted against implementing a temporary ban on clubs that share the same owners signing players on loan from one another.
Jamie Carragher believes Newcastle United should not be allowed to sign Ruben Neves as a replacement for Sandro Tonali this winter. Tonali was handed a 10-month suspension from football last month and Carragher doesn’t think the Magpies should be able to loan Neves, or any other player from the quartet of Saudi Pro League clubs that are owned by PIF, just because they failed to do their due diligence on the Italian.
Speaking on the Stick to Football Podcast, Carragher said: “When we talk about Newcastle and think about Sandro Tonali - they've bought a player from AC Milan, and you could argue that Newcastle haven't done their due diligence. They don't know what's going on in this guy's private life.
“They've spent a lot of money and are going to lose the player – that should hurt them as a club because they haven't done things the right way. They shouldn't then be allowed to go and get, for instance, Ruben Neves, who is a £50 million player for free on loan because they've made a mistake. If they've made a mistake, they should pay for it.”
Although the Portuguese international has been extensively linked with a move to St James’ Park this winter, recent reports have distanced the Magpies from making a move for Neves. Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips has also been heavily-linked with a move to Tyneside when the winter transfer window opens as he seeks regular game time - something that isn’t currently happening for the former Leeds United midfielder at the Etihad Stadium.