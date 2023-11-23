Newcastle United transfers: One pundit has urged the Magpies to go out and sign two Premier League players in January.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Newcastle United to go out and sign two out-of-favour Premier League stars during the January transfer window. Agbonlahor wants the Magpies, who currently sit in 7th place in the Premier League table, to go and sign Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale when the transfer window opens.

Both Phillips and Ramsdale have fallen down the pecking order at their respective clubs this season and have been tipped to make a move when the winter window opens. Newcastle United have been linked with both players in recent times and Agbonlahor believes they should go out and sign both in January as a way to bolster Eddie Howe’s options.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speaking on TalkSport about the Manchester City man, he said: “I think that Newcastle will look at Kalvin Phillips. [Ruben] Neves would be amazing for them, he’s a top player, but I do think that Kalvin Phillips would make sense. Manchester City don’t really want him.”

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips

On Ramsdale, Agbonlahor believes that the Arsenal man would be an upgrade on Nick Pope, but hints that they may face stiff competition for his signature: “There’s a lot of pressure on Ramsdale but he has to go in January. Arteta has made it clear [who his first-choice is],” he said.

“I’m saying Newcastle. It’s Newcastle or Chelsea for me, because Pope’s a top shot-stopper but he can’t play with his feet.

“Every Premier League club near the top has a goalkeeper that can play out from the back and Pope can’t. That’s the reason that he’ll maybe miss out on going to the Euros with England, because he can’t play from the back.

“I think that Ramsdale to Newcastle [could happen], but Chelsea, their goalkeeper isn’t great, Sanchez.”