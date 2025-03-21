Getty Images

Club football takes a backseat this weekend as a whole host of Newcastle United players represent their nations in Europe and beyond

Many of Newcastle United’s heroes at Wembley had to curtail their celebrations earlier this week as they jetted off to represent their country on international duty. Dan Burn’s inclusion in the England squad was one of the most heartwarming stories and one that could come true tonight when the Three Lions face Albania at Wembley.

Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento will be hopeful of adding to their England caps under Thomas Tuchel, whilst Alexander Isak begins his international break with a match against Luxembourg on Saturday.

This quartet may have been made to wait to represent their country this week, but a handful of other Magpies players have already donned their international jerseys this week - with a wide mix of fortunes between the squad. Here, we take a look at how Newcastle United’s international representatives have fared so far:

Newcastle United’s international round-up

Sandro Tonali (Italy)

Tonali scored just nine minutes into Italy’s Nations League quarter-final clash against Germany at the San Siro on Thursday night and was his nation’s stand-out player. The Azzurri would fall to a 2-1 defeat, however, with the return leg scheduled for Sunday in Dortmund.

Rory Finneran (Republic of Ireland Under-17’s)

The former Blackburn Rovers youngster played the full match as Ireland’s youngsters were beaten by Belgium. Games against Poland and Iceland follow for Finneran’s side this break.

Martin Dubravka (Slovakia)

Dubravka didn’t feature at Wembley, but put that disappointment behind him to keep a clean sheet for Slovakia in the first-leg of their Nations League play-off against Slovenia. The second-leg of that match, in a tie that currently stands at 0-0, takes place in Slovenia on Sunday.

Will Osula (Denmark Under-21’s)

Denmark Under-21’s faced Poland Under-21’s in a friendly match in Turkiye on Thursday. Osula was named in the Danish squad for their upcoming international matches, but was not named in their squad for their 3-3 draw in Antalya on Thursday night. A clash against Italy awaits next week and it is to be seen if Osula is named in that squad.

Odysseas Vlachodimos (Greece)

Greece were beaten 1-0 in Athens by Scotland in the first-leg of their Nations League play-off encounter. Vlachodimos was an unused substitute.

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton (Brazil)

Guimaraes started Brazil’s win over Colombia, but was shown a yellow card and thus will not feature against Argentina next week. Joelinton, meanwhile, began the match on the bench but was introduced with less than half an hour onto the clock after an injury to Gerson.

The Magpies man was susceptible for Colombia’s equaliser, scored by Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, and was also booked in the second-half. Unlike his Magpies teammate, he is free to face the reigning world champions.

Lewis Miley (England Under-19’s)

England Under-19’s defeated Wales 2-0 on Wednesday night in their qualifying match for next summer’s Euros. Miley played the full 90 minutes in Bangor. The young Three Lions continue their qualifying campaign with matches against Turkiye and Portugal on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.