Newcastle United are preparing for one of their biggest matches in recent history as they take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final this weekend. The Magpies haven’t reached a major cup final since 1999 when they beat Southampton when they were beaten by the Red Devils.

Eddie Howe’s side will very happily welcome the return of Bruno Guimaraes from his three-match suspension, however they will be without Nick Pope after his red card against Liverpool. Loris Karius will make his first competitive appearance in between the sticks.

Here are the latest headlines...

Sean Longstaff opens up

Sean Longstaff has opened up on his personal issues and has thanked Matt Ritchie for helping him get out of a bad place. The midfielder is set to live every football fan’s dream when he features for his boyhood club at Wembley Stadium.

Longstaff has been a key player in a positive season for the Magpies, starting 19 of their 23 matches in the Premier League. He also netted a brace in their 2-1 win over Southampton to take them through to the Cup final.

However, the 25-year-old has revealed his Newcastle career could have ended prematurely if it wasn’t for Ritchie’s help. Longstaff admitted he had been in a ‘bad place’ when he was out of the team under Steve Bruce.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Longstaff said: “Matty (Ritchie) was the one who initially pulled us aside and said ‘Longy you need help’. I was miserable, to be fair. In training I was a bit of a t*t and I wasn’t nice to be around and he eventually saw that.

“Some people just let you drift away but he was the one who pulled me back and he said ‘Longy you need to sort it out’ and he texted one night. And then after I’d been for breakfast I broke down in tears in front of my old man and he texted me and said you need to speak to this guy and speak to him now.

“Two and a half years later, if it wasn’t for him getting me on the right track I probably wouldn’t be playing for Newcastle now. I’m really, really grateful for him and the manager and the staff.”

Ryan Fraser ‘banished’

Newcastle United’s Ryan Fraser has been banished to training with the club’s Under 21s and could be set for a move away from St. James’ Park, according to the Daily Mail. The 28-year-old hasn’t featured since October, with the player previously expressing a desire to get regular game-time.

Fraser made 27 appearances for Newcastle last season as they narrowly avoided relegation, however the form of the likes of Miguel Almiron and Joelinton, as well as the arrival of Anthony Gordon, has seen him fall down the pecking order.

