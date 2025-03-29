Getty Images

Who would feature in Newcastle United's strongest starting line-up?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have already created history this season after ending their 70-year wait for major domestic silverware - but there is so much more to play for before the campaign comes to a close in May.

Tyneside has been in celebratory mood since goals from new England international Dan Burn and top goalscorer Alexander Isak helped Eddie Howe’s side claim a 2-1 win in their Carabao Cup final clash with Liverpool. That ensured the current crop of Magpies became the first United side to lift a major domestic trophy since the likes of ‘Wor’ Jackie Milburn, Vic Keeble and Bobby Mitchell saw off Manchester City in the 1955 FA Cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the celebrations from Saturday’s parade have died down, Howe will be keen to refocus his attentions on his attempts to guide Newcastle back into the Champions League for the second time in his managerial spell at St James Park. The Magpies famous old home will host United’s return to their top four push as Brentford come calling on Wednesday night before Howe and his players travel to relegation threatened Leicester City on Monday week. A home double header against Manchester United and Crystal Palace follows before the Magpies head to fellow European challengers Aston Villa on Easter Sunday.

Howe will be unable to call upon the services of the likes of Lewis Hall and Sven Botman for a crucial run of fixtures - although the latter is reportedly making a speedier return to fitness than some had anticipated. Fellow defender and club captain Jamaal Lascelles is also said to be approaching fitness after over a year on the sidelines with a serious knee injury. Anthony Gordon will also be available once he serves the final game of a three-match ban in Wednesday’s home clash with Brentford.

But which players has Howe relied on throughout a season that has already offered so much? We take a look at how many minutes have been racked up by members of Eddie Howe’s squad - according to stats website TransferMarkt.

Newcastle United’s strongest XI based on minutes played this season

GK: Nick Pope (1,980 minutes) RB: Tino Livramento (2,559 minutes) LB: Lewis Hall (2,661 minutes) CB: Dan Burn (3,074 minutes) CB: Fabian Schar (2,748 minutes) CM: Joelinton (2,580 minutes) CM: Sandro Tonali (2,409 minutes) CM: Bruno Guimaraes (3,006 minutes) RW: Jacob Murphy (2,092 minutes) LW: Anthony Gordon (2,624 minutes) ST: Alexander Isak (2,613 minutes)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How many minutes have other Newcastle United players played this season?

Getty Images

Martin Dubravka (1,425 minutes), Harvey Barnes (1,264 minutes), Joe Willock (1,258 minutes), Sean Longstaff (1,154), Kieran Trippier (1,107 minutes), Lloyd Kelly (596 minutes), Emil Krafth (584 minutes), Lewis Miley (426 minutes), Miguel Almiron (412 minutes), Sven Botman (395 minutes), Will Osula (354 minutes), Callum Wilson (258 minutes), Matt Targett (221 minutes), Odysseas Vlachodimos (45 minutes), Trevan Sanusi (21 minutes)