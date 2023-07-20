News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United ‘table’ £50m for yet another midfielder as Bournemouth win race for frozen out fan favourite

Newcastle United may not be done bolstering their midfield this summer but its outgoings first after the arrival of Harvey Barnes.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 11:46 BST

Eddie Howe may have remained coy over Newcastle United transfers this week but the rumour mill surrounding St James' Park is very much firing on all cylinders.

The club seem on the verge of announcing the arrival of Harvey Barnes from Leicester City as Allan Saint-Maximin appears to be on his way out of St James' Park.

Summer spending may not end there as we take a look at the latest transfer rumours on Thursday morning.

Newcastle United 'table' £50 million offer for Chelsea midfielder

Newcastle United have supposedly 'tabled' a huge £50 million offer for another midfielder, just weeks after splurging £55 million on Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

Stamford Bridge star Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move to Tyneside in recent months and transfer-loving journalist Dean Jones has claimed that could still very well happen.

With several clubs in the running to sign Gallagher, Liverpool are up there as one of the main names along with Newcastle.

The England international was a bright spark for Chelsea at times last year in an at times dismal season, although his three goals and one assist are perhaps not statistics that will overexcite Magpies fans.

Speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Jones said: "Conor Gallagher has been linked to West Ham. He is a name that has been thrown in there, my information on Gallagher is that he doesn’t want to leave Chelsea at all, but if he has to leave he will consider it. Everton and Newcastle both have tabled offers, he is very aware of what he would get if he went to either of those clubs."

AFC Bournemouth in talks for frozen-out Newcastle United star

AFC Bournemouth are in discussions with out-of-favour Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow over a move to the South Coast.

The 32-year-old seems to have been ousted by Loris Karius as the Magpies' number two with Nick Pope secure as the first-choice shot-stopper. As a result, should Darlow want frequent football, his future is away from St James' Park.

The Telegraph report that the Cherries are leading the race for Darlow, who has won over Magpies’ hearts over a near 10 year spell at Newcastle United, and discussions are underway with new Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola keen to land his man.

A move to the Vitality Stadium would see Darlow competing with Neto and Mark Travers for a starting spot and a new regime under Gary O'Neil's replacement.

