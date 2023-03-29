Manchester United midfielder and Newcastle target Scott McTominay has been urged to join West Ham this summer. The Scot has long been linked with a move to St. James’ Park as it looks increasingly likely he will take to the exit door at his boyhood club.

McTominay has made only seven starts in the Premier League this season and has fallen out of favour under Erik ten Hag. There has been plenty of talk of him leaving the Red Devils after 21 years and reports have claimed that Eddie Howe is eager to snap him up. However, former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant believes the midfielder would be better off at West Ham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on talkSPORT, Pennant said: “If Declan Rice leaves, I think that will be a great purchase. A great addition for West Ham. (McTominay and Rice) are a similar kind of players.

“If I was McTominay, West Ham would be a good place to go.”

McTominay has been used much. more defensively for United as of late and is yet to prove himself at Old Trafford this term, however his recent heroics for Scotland have also shown how effective his athleticism and eye for goal are. The 26-year-old netted a brace as the Scots made history on Tuesday, beating Spain 2-0 in their UEFA EURO Qualifier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McTominay could also be handed another start for the Red Devils this weekend as they take on Newcastle United. Ten Hag’s side will be without Marcel Sabitzer after he picked up an injury on international duty and reports claim that they could instead feature McTominay in front of his admirers.

Sabitzer has looked a great addition since joining United on loan from Bayern Munich in January, recently netting his first goal for the club in their FA Cup win over Fulham. He also went to bag two goals in Austria’s win over Azerbaijan before picking up an injury.