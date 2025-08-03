Newcastle United still have work to do during the summer transfer window as they look to add more new faces to Eddie Howe's squad.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

There was some relief when Newcastle United ended their efforts to boost their goalkeeping ranks with the loan signing of Southampton and England stopper Aaron Ramsdale on Saturday.

The former Arsenal star has agreed to a season-long spell at St James Park and Newcastle could opt to convert the move into a permanent switch next summer should Ramsdale impress during his time on Tyneside. In agreeing to join the Magpies, the 27-year-old has become the fourth new addition of the summer after he followed in the footsteps of Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga and young duo Seung-Soo Park and Antonio Cordero.

However, the hard work is far from over for Newcastle with under a month remaining in the summer transfer window and there is a belief the Magpies are hoping to add at least a defender and two forwards to their squad before the start of September. Speculation over possible arrivals and departures has ramped up in recent days - but what are the deals to watch over the coming weeks?

The 5 Newcastle United transfer deals to watch ahead of the new Premier League season

Benjamin Sesko

We may as well start with the obvious one given that it’s very much ongoing as it stands. What we do know is that Newcastle have a firm interest in the RB Leipzig striker and negotiations over the possible structure of a club record transfer are ongoing after the Magpies submitted an initial offer to the Bundesliga club. As has been widely reported, Premier League rivals Manchester United are also keen on the Slovenia international - although the Red Devils are yet to make a firm move. Sesko is a long-term target for Newcastle and their interest in the striker is believed to have been alive over the last 18 months as they have monitored his impressive progress throughout that time. If another major incoming deal is to be completed this summer, this appears to be the one.

Alexander Isak

The conflicting reports and the ongoing talk of Isak’s future has understandably become a major source of frustration for Magpies supporters. Liverpool’s interest in the Sweden international remains very much alive despite Newcastle rejecting a reported £120 million offer earlier this week - and there have been conflicting reports over the next step in the Reds pursuit of Isak. Some have said a second offer will not be forthcoming after the Magpies swiftly rejected an opening bid and others have stated the reigning Premier League champions will move again should Newcastle land Benjamin Sesko. What comes next? We shall see.

Yoane Wissa

Yoane Wissa, of Leeds United's key new rivals Brentford, according to reports.

Newcastle have made an initial move for the Brentford forward in recent weeks - but their offer of an initial £25 million was rejected by their Premier League rivals. Wissa is believed to be keen on a move to St James Park and has indicated his desire to make the switch to Tyneside to their Bees hierarchy. There have been reports he is training alone as the two clubs continue to conduct cordial discussions over a possible deal.

Odysseas Vlachodimos

Newcastle United reserve goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos pictured during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Newcastle United FC at Old Trafford on December 30, 2024 in Manchester, England.

There was some surprise when the Magpies completed a deal to sign the Greece international from Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest last summer as he joined an already healthy band of goalkeepers at St James Park. Vlachodimos has made just a solitary appearance during his first season as a Magpie after he came off the bench in a 1-0 Carabao Cup win against AFC Wimbledon in October last year. Newcastle are believed to be open to allowing the 31-year-old to leave this summer and there have been reports suggesting La Liga rivals Real Betis and Sevilla are considering a loan move for the stopper.

Giorgio Scalvini

Years at club: N/A

Reducing the average age of their options at centre back is believed to be one factor that has been taken into serious consideration during Newcastle’s planning for the summer transfer window. With Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn all on the other side of 30, only Sven Botman would appear to be a long-term option for the Magpies. As a result, there is believed to be a very strong interest in eight-times capped Italy international Scalvini - although no initial approach has been made to Serie A club Atalanta. There are a number of clubs considering a move for the 21-year-old centre back - and Newcastle are firmly in the mix.