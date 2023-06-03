Newcastle United enjoyed a fantastic season on the field as they qualified for the Champions League for the first time in two decades. They also featured in their first major cup final in 25 years as the club completely transformed themselves into a club that can challenge the very elite for honours.

It was a tremendous campaign by all accounts, but which players stood out, what were some of the highlights, what was the best goal of the season and, of course, what will the club look to do in the summer transfer window? Here in our latest writer Q&A, we take a look…

What was your highlight of the season?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sealing Champions League football at St James’ Park will always be something that lives long in the memory. Although the match itself won’t be one we look back on in the future, that final whistle, Que Sera and lap of honour will be hard to top.

Although, arguably, it was beaten by the celebrations following the win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final. The trip to Wembley was an unforgettable one and something that we will hopefully become a little more used to over the next few years, but the sheer joy and relief at St James’ Park when Paul Tierney’s whistle sounded and Newcastle had confirmed their place at Wembley, was simply unforgettable.

Also, those 21 minutes against Tottenham Hotspur deserve a very big honourable mention.

Newcastle United fans at Wembley

Who is your Player of the Season?

That’s a tough one because so many players had a good season - or at least flourished for a sustained period of time during the campaign. The club gave their award to Kieran Trippier and it’s hard to argue too much that he doesn’t deserve the accolade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trippier is the leader of the team and someone they rely on in both attack and defence. Without him, I don’t think the side would have achieved what they have done this season - but you can say that about a lot of the team.

Sven Botman and Nick Pope impressed in their debut campaigns at St James’ Park and helped Newcastle register the joint-best defensive record in the league. Botman in particular impressed as he adapted well to the demands of Premier League football and became an integral part of the defence.

Joelinton was once again superb in the middle of the park and Sean Longstaff’s performances in the second-half of the season made him into an almost irreplaceable cog in Eddie Howe’s machine. Up-front, Alexander Isak had a brilliant end to the season, Callum Wilson bookended his season with some stunning form and for a while, Miguel Almiron was simply unplayable.

However, my player of the season would be Fabian Schar. Schar has been consistently brilliant this season and ever-reliable in defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Very few, if any, strikers have got the better of him this season and he has formed an incredible partnership alongside Botman at the back. If there’s any doubt of his capabilities on the ball, the club’s recent social media video will quash any of these doubts.

What was your favourite goal of the season?

Once again, there is plenty of competition for this one. The obvious, boring and correct answer is Almiron’s volley against Fulham.

Bruno Guimaraes’ pass is stunning and the way Almiron strikes a ball that is dropping over his head so perfectly into the top corner is jaw-dropping. It’s a goal that will be played on highlight reels for years to come and deservedly so.

Special mentions have to go to Allan Saint-Maximin’s stunning volley against Wolves - a goal that sent thousands of Geordies in Molineux into sheer ecstasy. Schar’s strike against Nottingham Forest has gone overlooked as it was the first goal of the season, but that was a special strike as well at a crucial moment in that match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak’s volley at the City Ground deserves a mention, as does Jacob Murphy’s goal at Goodison Park - one that Isak will claim all the credit for. However, for the sheer audacity to attempt a volley and the technique to perfect it, Almiron’s goal has to top the lot.

How will the club approach summer transfer window?

Champions League qualification means that Newcastle simply must add to their squad this summer. They need more quality and more depth to be able to compete on all fronts.

However, that all comes with the caveat that they must act smartly in the market. Other clubs know they will be desperate to add to the team and will look to take advantage of that desperation - Newcastle must stand firm and not pay over the odds.

Financial Fair Play constraints make that an even more pertinent approach. Free transfers, players coming to the end of their contracts or players from sides that have just been relegated are all good ways of navigating these problems and the club will know that.

Kieran Tierney has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Tierney seems like the perfect addition, but Arsenal won’t sell him cheaply. Similarly with James Maddison and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Those two would almost certainly add the flair and creativity that Howe’s side desperately needed at times last year, but they will have to deal with fierce competition and tough negotiations.

Overall, how would you assess the season?

As stated in the introduction, this has been a simply sensational season and one that will have surprised even the most optimistic of Magpies fans. A genuine cup run, brilliant wins both home and away and Champions League qualification at the end of it.