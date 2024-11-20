Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United are linked with a young attacking midfielder.

Newcastle United have been named as one of several clubs keeping a close eye on one of German football’s ‘rising stars’ in recent weeks.

The Magpies have already shown they are willing to push to add young talent to their squad over the last 12 months after concluding the signings of Serbian youth international Miodrag Pivas, Manchester City talent Alfie Harrison and Georgian youngster Vakhtang Salia. The latter of that trio will officially become a Magpies player during the summer as he sees out the season with current club Dinamo Tbilisi. Speaking after the signing of Salia was confirmed, Magpies sporting director Paul Mitchell stressed signing up and coming talent can play an ‘essential part’ in helping the club in their battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

He told the club website: "We're delighted to get ahead of a number of other top clubs to sign Vakhtang. Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive. We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future. We look forward to working with Vakhtang and wish him every success during his remaining time with Dinamo Tbilisi."

Their search for more up and coming talent has now reportedly taken them to the second tier of the German game after the Magpies were credited with an interest in Hertha BSC’s 18-year-old midfielder Ibrahim Maza. The once-capped Algeria international has already scored four goals and provided two assists in 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season and Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has now claimed Newcastle are one of seven Premier League clubs that have taken personal checks on the youngster’s progress.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Hertha BSC’s Ibrahim Maza is already one of the rising stars of the 2. Bundesliga. Numerous Premier League teams are scouting the 18-year-old attacking midfielder: Southampton and Wolves are regularly on-site. Brentford, Fulham, Leicester, Newcastle, and West Ham are also among the interested clubs. If Hertha fails to achieve promotion to the Bundesliga, a departure at the end of the season seems likely. His contract runs until 2027 with no release clause for the summer. Price valuation: €10-20m.”