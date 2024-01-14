Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United were defeated by Manchester City on Saturday evening in a game that saw their squad vulnerabilities once again come to the fore. In a tight game on Tyneside, Eddie Howe’s side were undone by two late goals as Kevin De Bruyne, making his first Premier League appearance since the opening day of the season, showed his mercurial quality to unlock the Magpies defence on two occasions.

De Bruyne’s late masterclass also highlighted a great deficiency in Newcastle’s system - and frustratingly, the answer to this was sat on the opposition bench at St James’ Park. Kalvin Phillips would have been the perfect player for the Magpies to have in their midfield on Saturday, sat at the base of the three with Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff on either side.

In an alternate universe, Phillips would have been used to man mark the Belgian and limit his influence on the game. Newcastle may have gained more control of a stretched midfield and possibly would have been able to see the game out.

Alas, this was not the case and once again, United were carved open too easily through the middle of the park. But will this issue be fixed by the end of the January transfer window?

The club have admitted finances are stretched this month and with Joe Willock and Elliot Anderson expected back in action soon, although no return date has been offered, is adding another midfielder a wise move and use of these limited finances? And would Phillips be the answer they need to this issue?

His form at the Etihad Stadium may suggest not, however, cast your minds back to his time at Leeds United and Phillips was simply sensational. In a high energy and high pressing Marcelo Bielsa system, Phillips shone and was worth every penny of his £42m move to Manchester.

