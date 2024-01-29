Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The January transfer window has just days left to run and clubs up and down the country - and in Europe - are facing a race against time to conclude business. Although the window has been a relatively quiet one in the Premier League, Newcastle United could still be busy between now and the end of the window, although that is looking less and less likely as the days and hours tick by.

When did the January transfer window open?

The January transfer window opened on Monday, January 1. The EFL transfer window also opened at that time with Italian, German, Spanish and French clubs having also been able to buy players since that date.

When does the January transfer window close?

The January transfer window will close at 11pm on Thursday, February 1. Whilst the transfer windows in Italy, Germany, Spain and France will all open at the same time as the Premier League and EFL, each league has a different finishing time, although they will all end on the same day English clubs.

What will Newcastle United look to do before deadline day?

Newcastle will likely only sign players if they are able to move on some of their fringe players or are forced into a sale of one of their first-team options. Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson have all been linked with moves away from the club in recent times, although they are all now expected to stay on Tyneside this month.

The most likely departure would be Miguel Almiron who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. However, the Saudi Pro League transfer window closes on January 30, meaning if there is no movement on a deal in the coming hours, the Paraguayan will likely remain at St James' Park.