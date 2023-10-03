‘One thing that I like’ - Ex-Newcastle United star reveals why PSG could be in for ‘intense’ night
Former Newcastle United midfielder Yohan Cabaye believes the game between his former sides will be played with ‘great intensity’.
Yohan Cabaye believes that PSG are in for a tough match at St James’ Park on Wednesday night, claiming Newcastle’s aggression and style of play will make it difficult for the Ligue 1 side. Cabaye, who currently works as PSG’s academy manager, has revealed that Newcastle’s intensity could make it a tricky night for the club he left Tyneside to join almost nine years ago.
Speaking ahead of the game to France Bleu, Cabaye said: “The pace of the match promises to be very high, this team will offer Paris great intensity.
“The one thing that I like in this Newcastle team is the desire to feed the English identity. Despite very important resources, they are recruiting very interesting young people like Anthony Gordon last season or again this season Harvey Barnes.
“PSG will have to keep control during the high points because I know their mentality, it will be intense. But it is going to be a big European match.”
Cabaye is no stranger to St James’ Park having spent two-and-a-half years at the club after joining from Lille in the summer of 2011. And whilst all eyes will be on the main event at 8pm, Cabaye will likely be casting a glance just over the river when PSG’s Under-19’s face Newcastle United Under-19’s in the UEFA Youth League at the Gateshead International Stadium.
The young Magpies suffered a 4-0 defeat to AC Milan in their opening Youth League game out in Italy. Kick-off for their clash against PSG is at 3pm.