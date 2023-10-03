Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yohan Cabaye believes that PSG are in for a tough match at St James’ Park on Wednesday night, claiming Newcastle’s aggression and style of play will make it difficult for the Ligue 1 side. Cabaye, who currently works as PSG’s academy manager, has revealed that Newcastle’s intensity could make it a tricky night for the club he left Tyneside to join almost nine years ago.

Speaking ahead of the game to France Bleu, Cabaye said: “The pace of the match promises to be very high, this team will offer Paris great intensity.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The one thing that I like in this Newcastle team is the desire to feed the English identity. Despite very important resources, they are recruiting very interesting young people like Anthony Gordon last season or again this season Harvey Barnes.

“PSG will have to keep control during the high points because I know their mentality, it will be intense. But it is going to be a big European match.”

Cabaye is no stranger to St James’ Park having spent two-and-a-half years at the club after joining from Lille in the summer of 2011. And whilst all eyes will be on the main event at 8pm, Cabaye will likely be casting a glance just over the river when PSG’s Under-19’s face Newcastle United Under-19’s in the UEFA Youth League at the Gateshead International Stadium.