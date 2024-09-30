Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United prepare for the January transfer window.

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a move for one of Ligue 1’s brightest talents as they look to boost their attacking options during the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Isak has carried the burden of being the Magpies main threat in attacking over the opening months of the season after fellow striker Callum Wilson suffered a back injury during that summer and is yet to return to full fitness. However, the Swedish international was also forced out of the action ahead of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City and is now set to miss Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third round tie with League Two side AFC Wimbledon. That could mean a full debut for summer signing William Osula after the former Sheffield United youngster has been limited to just one appearances as a late substitute in last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Premier League rivals Fulham.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is believed to be a desire to add more options in wide positions during the January transfer window with a major decision lying in wait over Miguel Almiron’s long-term future on Tyneside. The Paraguay international will enter into the final 18 months of his current deal in the new year and is said to be the subject of interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer. With Anthony Gordon set to pen a new long-term deal, Harvey Barnes showing serious signs of form and Jacob Murphy established as a firm favourite of Eddie Howes, Almiron could well find himself surplus to requirements, despite the Magpies boss giving him praise during his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday night’s cup tie.

He said: “Miggy will be like every other player in the squad that wants to play and wants to influence and wants to make a difference with his qualities. Miggy is really highly valued by all of us. I think it’s been it’s been difficult to get him the minutes that he would crave early season, but this is a big moment for him to show his qualities. He’s an outstanding player, an outstanding athlete, someone that’s made a huge contribution to our success in recent years and someone we would love to see play well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There could be further competition in wide areas if recent speculation suggesting Newcastle are eyeing a move for Monaco forward Maghnes Akliouche proves to be correct. TBR Football have reported United sporting director Paul Mitchell is keen to raid his former club and hand a major boost to Howe’s attacking options in the process. The 22-year-old can play in a number of forward positions but has been used both in a number ten and as a left-footed right-sided winger. Akliouche recently caught the eye with a goal in Monaco’s Champions League win over La Liga giants Barcelona and has helped his club to five wins in their opening six games of the Ligue 1 season as they currently sit level on points with joint-leaders Paris Saint-Germain.