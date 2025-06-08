Newcastle United will hope to strengthen their squad during the summe transfer window - but who could leave St James Park ahead of the new season?

Newcastle United have already kicked off their summer transfer business after confirming the signing of Malaga winger Antonio Cordero earlier this week.

The Spain Under-19 international is expected to spend the early months of his time as a Magpies out on loan - and he may not be the only player leaving St James Park this summer. Newcastle’s incoming business appears to be focused on adding a goalkeeper, centre-back, winger and a forward to their ranks as Eddie Howe prepares his squad for a return to the Champions League.

However, there are question marks over the future of a number of current Newcastle players that are said to be attracting interest from elsewhere after the summer transfer window opened for business earlier this month. It should be said, the Magpies appear to be in a strong position in their battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations and will not be forced into any unwanted sales to avoid a financial penalty.

However, any departures would boost the coffers and help Howe add further quality to his ranks in a bid to build on what has been a history-making season at St James Park.

Seven players that could leave Newcastle this summer

Newcastle United are holding talks with out-of-contract marksman Callum Wilson. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Callum Wilson

The experienced striker is out of contract next month and there has been speculation suggesting he could be handed a new one-year incentivised deal to prolong his time on Tyneside. Eddie Howe confirmed talks were planned with Wilson’s representatives in the aftermath of Sunday’s defeat against Everton and that was reiterated when the club released their retained list last week. However, the Magpies are targeting at least one new frontman this summer to provide competition and cover to Alexander Isak and it seems likely Wilson will depart for pastures new.

Harvey Barnes

There has been some talk of interest from a number of Premier League rivals for Barnes and it is by no means certain he will be at St James Park one day one of the new season. It would take a strong offer to tempt Newcastle into a sale and Howe would likely be a difficult seller - but could consider a sale if it offered increased funds to add new players to his squad.

Sean Longstaff

The Magpies academy product will enter the final 12 months of his current deal this summer and reportedly has a number of suitors for his signature. The likes of Leeds United and Everton have all been linked with the midfielder and given Longstaff provides pure profit for United’s battle with the Premier League profit and sustainability regulations, a deal seems likely.

Matt Targett

Injuries have hampered Targett’s attempts to play a regular part over the last 18 months and he seems set to leave St James Park this summer. There has been talk of a possible return to former club Southampton in a deal that would see Saints youngster Tyler Dibling move to Tyneside - although the Saints sizeable demands for their academy product mean such a move is unlikely.

Odysseas Vlachodimos

A bizarre signing last summer that had its roots in the battle against the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations, the Greece international has played just 45 minutes of competitive action for United after appearing in the Carabao Cup third round win against AFC Wimbledon. Finding a buyer for the former Nottingham Forest man could prove difficult - but a loan exit can not be ruled out.

Martin Dubravka

The long-serving stopper penned a new one-year deal last month after producing a number of eye-catching displays during Nick Pope’s injury absence. However, with Pope back established as Howe’s number one and a move for Burnley keeper James Trafford in the offing, it would be no surprise to see Dubravka move on.

Kieran Trippier

Trippier still has a year left on his current Magpies deal but could this summer be viewed as a suitable time for a parting of the ways after the former England full-back helped United to that long-awaited piece of major silverware. There has been speculation suggesting Trippier could move on over the last two transfer windows - but could that move finally come to fruition over the coming months?

Five players that will not leave Newcastle this summer

Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton | Getty Images

Lewis Miley

There has been some unexpected speculation suggesting the Magpies youngster was attracting interest from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace. However, United manager Howe is a keen admirer of the young midfielder and will look to aid his development with further game-time next season.

Sandro Tonali

Tonali may have suffered a challenging start to life in England but he has now firmly hit his stride and it could be argued he is now Newcastle’s most important player. The Italian has spoken about his future on international duty and nothing he said seemed to suggest he was considering a move away from Tyneside in the near future.

Bruno Guimaraes

There have been links with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool during his time at St James Park - but securing a place in the Champions League and lifting the Carabao Cup will have played a part in convincing Bruno further success can be found on Tyneside.

Tino Livramento

There has been some bizarre suggesting Manchester City are considering a move for the England international and there have been further updates over the weekend. However, Livramento is viewed as a big part of United’s future as they look to establish themselves as regular contenders for major honours.

Alexander Isak

Isak has established himself as one of the most feared strikers in world football by enjoying the most productive season on his career. Such form does not come without interest from elsewhere and the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the former Real Sociedad frontman. However, it seems Newcastle will try and tie down Isak to an extended contract this summer, rather than entertain any thoughts of a departure.