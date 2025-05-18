Newcastle United are facing some big decisions during the summer transfer window as they prepare to return to European competition next season.

Newcastle United now know what they must do on the final day of the Premier League season to secure their place in next season’s Champions League.

Sunday’s narrow defeat at Arsenal may well have ensured the Gunners will compete in UEFA’s elite competition when the new campaign gets underway in August - but the Magpies still have work to do as they turn their attention towards next Sunday’s home clash with Everton.

A win will mean Eddie Howe will have guided United into the Champions League for the second time in his managerial reign on Tyneside - but anything other than a win could open the door for the likes of Manchester City, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest. Nevertheless, it should be said Newcastle’s fate remains very much in their own hands and they remain of the favourites to return to European football’s top table ahead of is sure to be a nervy afternoon at St James Park.

No matter what happens next weekend, the Magpies will be playing European football next season and that means the St James Park hierarchy have some big calls to make in the transfer market as they look to ensure Howe has the squad depth to cope with an increasingly hectic schedule. But which players could leave the club this summer and which ones are likely to remain with the Magpies?

Callum Wilson

The former Bournemouth striker was handed only his second league start of the season at Arsenal after Alexander Isak was ruled out. Wilson offered little in the way of goalscoring threat in what could be one of his final appearances for the Magpies. The experienced frontman is out of contract this summer and it would be something of a surprise to see any offer of a new deal.

Sean Longstaff

Longstaff will enter the final 12 months of his current deal this summer and reportedly has a number of suitors for his signature. The likes of Leeds United and Everton have all been linked with the midfielder and given Longstaff provides pure profit for United’s battle with the Premier League profit and sustainability regulations, a deal seems likely.

Martin Dubravka

The Slovakia international penned a new one-year deal last month after producing a number of eye-catching displays during Nick Pope’s absence. However, the England stopper is now established as Eddie Howe’s number one once again and a decent offer could well see Dubravka depart.

Kieran Trippier

Trippier still has 12 months remaining on his Magpies deal but there seems be a natural breaking point approaching for the former England full-back and the Magpies. There has been speculation suggesting Trippier could move abroad over the last two transfer windows - but could that move finally come to fruition this summer?

Odysseas Vlachodimos

A bizarre signing last summer, the Greece international has played just 45 minutes of competitive action for United after appearing in the Carabao Cup third round win against AFC Wimbledon. Finding a buyer for the former Nottingham Forest man could prove difficult - but a loan exit can not be ruled out.

Matt Targett

The role Targett played in United’s push away from the Premier League relegation zone following his arrival in January 2022 should not be forgotten. However, injuries have hampered his attempts to play a regular part over the last 18 months and he seems set to leave St James Park this summer. There have been reports suggesting Newcastle could offer the full-back to former club Southampton as part of a deal for Saints youngster Tyler Dibling.

Garang Kuol

The Australian youngster is yet to hit his stride at Newcastle and a number of loan moves have failed to spark an upturn in form. However, Kuol’s recent spate of eye-catching displays for the Magpies second string could well have provoked some interest and another loan move could be in the offing this summer.

5 players that will stay at Newcastle United next season

Sandro Tonali

Tonali may have suffered a challenging start to life in England but he has now firmly hit his stride and has been in stunning form in the heart of Howe’s midfield. There have been links with a return to Italy but Tonali appears happy on Tyneside and it seems highly unlikely any Serie A club could afford what would be a sizeable fee.

Alexander Isak

United supporters are quite rightly becoming bored of talk of Isak’s future given the Sweden international has never suggested he would be open to a departure and Newcastle have continually stressed their desire to retain his services. Isak’s prolific performances this season were always likely to attract attention from elsewhere - but it seems more likely he will enter into new contract negotiations rather than transfer talks during the close-season.

Bruno Guimaraes

Since joining the Magpies in January 2022, the Brazil international has become integral to Eddie Howe’s plans and he seems to have fallen in love with Newcastle as much as the supporters have fallen in love with him. There have been links with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool during his time at St James Park - but qualifying for Europe and securing the Carabao Cup will have played a part in convincing Bruno further success can be found on Tyneside.

Tino Livramento

There has been some bizarre suggesting Manchester City are considering a move for the England international as they look to refresh their options in full-back positions. The former Southampton and Chelsea has established himself as a key figure within Howe’s side this season and Livramento is viewed as a big part of the Magpies future as they look to establish themselves as regular contenders for major honours.

Lewis Miley

The Magpies youngster will possibly feel he should have earned more senior appearances this season - but that should not be allowed to overshadow the fact the midfielder is viewed as a big part of the club’s future. There have been some suggestions of a loan move away from Tyneside next season - but European qualification will offer further opportunities for game-time.