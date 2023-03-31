Premier League clubs 'reject' major £15m TV deal – as Newcastle United cash in on new series

The league was approached by the company behind the Formula One series earlier this season, according to The Times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the £15million offer from Box to Box Films is said to have been rejected at a shareholders meeting yesterday. The offer for a three-year deal was deemed to have been “too low” – and would have potentially impacted the next TV rights auction.

The decision comes after filmmakers revealed the first details of a new behind-the-scenes Newcastle documentary.

United will be the subject of a four-part series on Amazon Prime Video later this year. A film crew has been shadowing the club’s hierarchy – and Eddie Howe and his players – this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series, a collaboration between Lorton Entertainment and 72 Films, will “offer a unique insight into Newcastle United’s ongoing evolution under Howe”, and will also “explore how the decisions made by the club off the pitch impact their fortunes on it”.

Clare Cameron and three-time BAFTA winner John Douglas have been appointed as executive producers of the documentary, which will not be part of the popular All or Nothing series.

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley and Premier League chief executive Richard Masters at St James' Park in January.

Access all areas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it would be foolish of me to say 'no, these cameras aren't going to follow us around', then go 'we need to sign new players',” said Newcastle’s head coach.

"They'll say 'we haven't got the money, we can't do it because of FFP, and you've turned away this opportunity for the club to turn away more income’.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm never going to go against the club in that, I'll always try and support it. I think the inner working of a football club, it's delicate. I'm not necessarily one of those managers who will sit here and say I want everything to be open.