£50m Newcastle United transfer target sends two word message after major announcement

Matheus Cunha’s latest Instagram movements have again sparked transfer rumours linking him with a move to Newcastle United.

Brazil announced their 23-man squad for upcoming matches against Argentina and Colombia on Thursday, with both Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton being named in Dorival Junior’s squad. The pair will leave after the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool next weekend to join up with their country ahead of crucial World Cup qualifying matches.

Joelinton's call-up marks the first time he has been named in a Brazil squad since November 2023, missing out throughout 2024 as a plethora of injuries derailed his year. Joelinton posted of his delight in receiving a call-up on Instagram, with eagle eyed fans spotting that Cunha was one of the players to respond to the post.

Cunha will also join the Newcastle United duo away on national duty as he looks to add to his 11 Brazilian caps to date, amid a slew of transfer talk linking him with a move to Tyneside. On Joelinton’s post, Cunha wrote: ‘Joga muitooooo’ along with a burning heart emoji.

Matheus Cunha Newcastle United transfer links

Cunha has starred for Wolves during his time at Molineux and has netted 15 goals in just 29 appearances in all competitions this season. As a versatile player who can play on the wing, through the middle, or as someone with the skillset to potentially play in midfield, many have outlined Cunha as a perfect addition to Howe’s squad.

However, the 25-year-old has recently signed a contract extension with Wolves - one that will see his club in a great negotiating position come summer if they are able to preserve their Premier League status. And Cunha, ever one to grab the spotlight, has made the headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent times.

Back in December, Cunha was charged by the FA following an altercation between himself and a member of Ipswich Town’s coaching staff - one that resulted in him being handed a two-match ban. And the forward is now facing the prospect of an even longer ban after being sent off during their FA Cup defeat against Bournemouth with Cunha subsequently being charged by the FA for acting ‘in an improper manner’ after lashing out against Cherries defender Milos Kerkez.

Cunha is already guaranteed to miss Wolves’ next three matches against Everton, Southampton and West Ham, with any further ban seeing him miss their crucial relegation six-pointer against Ipswich Town next month.

Brazil squad in full

Elsewhere, Neymar has also been included in the most recent Brazilian squad. Back home at his boyhood club Santos, the former Barcelona and PSG man hasn’t represented his national side since October 2023.

Joao Pedro, who was on the winning team at St James’ Park last Sunday, has also been called-up with Alisson, the man the Magpies will hope to beat at Wembley next weekend, will also represent his country against Argentina and Colombia.

Brazil squad: Alisson, Bento, Ederson; Vanderson, Wesley, Arana; Gabriel Magalhaes, Danilo, Leo Ortiz, Marquinhos, Murillo, Andre, Bruno Guimaraes, Gerson, Joelinton, Matheus Cunha, Neymar Jr.; Estevao, Joao Pedro, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Savinho, Vinicius Jr.