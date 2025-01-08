Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies look to boost their squad during the January transfer window.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has addressed speculation over Alexander Isak’s future at St James Park as the striker continues to enjoy the most prolific spell of his time with the Magpies.

Isak has become one of the Premier League’s most feared strikers since he joined Newcastle from La Liga club Real Sociedad in a reported £63m deal in August 2022. After marking his debut with a lively performance and a goal in a narrow defeat at Liverpool, the former Borussia Dortmund frontman has gone on to score 50 goals in 89 appearances in all competitions. There was a special moment for Isak on Tuesday night as he brought up a half-century of goals for the club with the opening strike in Newcastle’s 2-0 win at Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Mikel Arteta’s men.

The goal in North London also meant Isak has plundered his way to 15 goals in just 22 games in all competitions this season and has found the net 12 times in his last nine appearances for the Magpies. There was perhaps added significance to Isak’s goal against the Gunners after he has been routinely linked with a big money move to North London in recent weeks - although there have been reports suggestions Newcastle would demand a fee in excess of £150m before considering a deal.

Shearer hailed the impact the Sweden international has made in recent weeks and stressed he would not consider allowing him to leave St James Park - even if any willing suitor was to offer such an eye-watering sum.

“No, is the answer,” said Shearer when asked if he would accept £150m for the striker on The Rest is Football podcast.

“Who are they going to go out and get that would come in to Newcastle and do a similar job? We know that centre forward is the most important position. He's one of the reasons why they're sitting in fifth. and in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup. So what's the money, what are the fans going to do with the money? No, I wouldn’t, no. You go out and spend, what, £50 million or £60 million, or maybe on another striker. Like, who, what, where? They're really, really difficult to find. So when you've got a bloody good one, then why do you want to let them go for any price?”