Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Crystal Palace has been confirmed with two changes from the defeat against West Ham United.

Sandro Tonali comes into the side for his first start in over a month with Sean Longstaff dropping to the bench. Lloyd Kelly also drops back to the bench with Dan Burn returning from suspension.

Newcastle were beaten 2-0 by West Ham United last time out and will be hoping to bounce back against Palace. But The Magpies have won just one of their last nine visits to Selhurst Park - a 2-0 win in 2020 with Callum Wilson and Joelinton on the scoresheet.

Joelinton remains out wide for Newcastle this afternoon while Wilson is on the bench after making his first appearance for the club since May on Monday night.

Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock keep their place in the starting line-up despite both players going off with knocks against West Ham. Lewis Miley and Matt Targett miss out after featuring for Newcastle’s Under-21s side against Palace on Friday night.

Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest in their last away match and will be hoping to secure consecutive away wins in the Premier League for the first time since February.

Newcastle United XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Willock; Gordon, Joelinton, Isak Subs:

Subs: Dubravka, Trippier, Wilson, Barnes, Osula, J.Murphy, Kelly, Almiron, Longstaff