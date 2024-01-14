Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Simon Jordan believes that Newcastle United do not have to sell their best players in order to comply with Financial Fair Play constraints and strengthen their squad in the summer. Newcastle’s recent financial results indicate that the club are close to FFP limits, meaning they will likely be quiet in the January transfer window.

CEO Darren Eales recently admitted that the club always have to be open to trading - and that could involve losing some of their top stars. He said: "It’s difficult to say specifically on certain players, but I can say that, if we’re going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players. Whether that is because of the contract length of the player in question, the offer is too good to refuse, you need to reload in certain areas, but all of this could make sense to trade that player.”

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

However, Jordan doesn’t believe that United will be forced to offload some of their key players this summer and instead, believes they must follow the examples set by Man City and Chelsea. Speaking on TalkSport, Jordan said: "If Newcastle's agenda is to build and compete with the top teams, they’re hardly going to sell their best players! They’re going to do what Chelsea have done which is look at assets that potentially are not going to take you to the promised land but do carry some intrinsic value in the football club.

"Like academy players, like Chelsea have done with Mason Mount and Trevoh Chalobah. If they are going to sell [Alexander] Isak, Bruno [Guimaraes] or [Sven] Botman it’s because they’ve got a ridiculous offer in the same way Manchester City sold Leroy Sane [to Bayern Munich].

"I do not see that Newcastle are going to sell their best players. The only way they are going to increase their revenue is by performances on the pitch. They’ve got that and an extra £50m near-on out of the Champions League this year.