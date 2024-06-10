Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Newcastle United transfer target Nicolo Barella is set to secure his future at Inter Milan.

Nicolo Barella is set to sign a new contract at Inter Milan, one year on from being linked with a move to Newcastle United.

The Magpies are understood to have enquired about the midfielder with the view to agreeing a £50million deal. But Inter Milan would not entertain the transfer as Newcastle turned their attention to AC Milan and Sandro Tonali instead, agreeing an Italian record £52million deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Tonali transfer has so far proven to be a disaster for Newcastle with the Italian banned for the majority of the 2023-24 campaign after breaching betting rules. Meanwhile, Barella made 37 appearances to help Inter win the Serie A title.

And the 27-year-old looks set to be rewarded with a new deal at the San Siro this summer. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barella is set to sign a new five year deal with Inter ‘soon’ with an agreement already reached.

It would end any small hope of Newcastle reigniting their interest in the 27-year-old, who has also been watched by Manchester United.

Barella won Euro 2020 with Italy and is currently away with the national team as they head to Germany for Euro 2024 looking to retain their title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Tonali set to return from his ban in late August, signing a central midfielder for Newcastle is currently not seen as a priority for the club. But that could change should a player be sold this summer.