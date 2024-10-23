Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What comes next for Newcastle United after Dan Burn and Anthony Gordon put pen to paper on new deals at St James Park?

The arrivals of Anthony Gordon and Dan Burn may well have provoked some understandable questions from Newcastle United supporters - but the duo have been delivered decisive answers during their time on Tyneside.

For boyhood Magpies fan Burn, a move back to his beloved Tyneside came as something of a surprise as, by his own admission, the Saudi-led takeover in October 2021 seemed to have brought an end to his chances of represented the club he watched from the St James Park stands as a teenager. Amid talk of moves for expensive defensive targets, Burn’s arrival may well have went slightly under the radar - but over the last two and a half years, he has proven himself to be an astute and reliable addition. The news confirming Newcastle had taken up an option to extend his current deal until the summer of 2026 should be warmly received for the impact the Blyth-born defender has made on and off the pitch.

There were never doubts over Gordon’s ability - but some did question the reported fee of over £40m that sees the former Everton forward sit in the top five of Newcastle’s most costly signings. Those doubts were hardly subdued as Gordon struggled to make a serious impact during the early months of his time at St James Park - but after leading England to their European Under-21 Championships success during the summer of 2023, the Magpies star has become a leading light in Eddie Howe’s squad. He was unquestionably United’s player of the season last year and, despite a summer dominated by talk of a move away from Newcastle and the disappointment of limited involvement in England’s run to the final of Euro 2024, he still remains one of Howe’s go-to men in attack. A new deal has now been announced and that can only be viewed as a major plus point for player, club and, perhaps most importantly, the manager that has brought the best out of the forward.

But what comes next for Newcastle? There have been some suggestions, albeit of the mischievous nature, suggesting the Magpies Saudi-led owners were losing interest in the club and were turning their focus towards other projects within their portfolio. Such talk has been privately refuted and there are believes to have been several meetings between key members of staff as the January transfer window appears on the horizon. However, a statement of intent could well be found in retaining the services of a current key player, rather than adding to Howe’s ranks during the first month of the new year.

That is not to say Newcastle do not need to strengthen during the January transfer window. Their inactivity during the last two transfer windows have left Howe’s squad with shortfalls in key areas and that must be resolved as soon as possible. Despite centre-back duo Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles being pencilled in to return either side of the new year, an upgrade at the heart of the Magpies defence is required. The fact Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron, two signings made during Rafa Benitez’s managerial reign and Mike Ashley’s ownership, still remain the main options on the right-hand side of the front three is a clear sign an upgrade is required there too. But if the opening months of the new season has proven anything, it is that high class cover, competition and an alternative for Alexander Isak should be at the very top of the list of priorities.

So too should ensuring Isak remains convinced of the ambitions held within St James Park. The Sweden international has been an unquestionable success since joining Newcastle from Real Sociedad just over two years ago and despite the presence of Callum Wilson, he rightfully remains Howe’s main threat in the lead role in attack. There has been interest in Isak from clubs in the Premier League and abroad and that can hardly be a surprise given an impressive record of 36 goals and six assists in 74 appearances in all competitions. Although the striker has just under four years remaining on his current deal at St James Park, Newcastle are believed to be keen to reward Isak for the impact he has made with an improved contract that would make him one of the club’s highest earners. It would not be a surprise if the striker needs some convincing after seeing little improvement in the Magpies squad since his initial arrival in August 2022. But convincing a player that rates amongst the very best in his position within the Premier League to put pen to paper and commit his future would be major statement of intent and would go some way to ending any take of a lack of interest from the powers that be.