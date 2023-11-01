Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Injury problems and a hectic fixture schedule means Eddie Howe is likely to rotate his Newcastle United team for the trip to Old Trafford. With a clash against Arsenal to come at the weekend before a trip to Germany to face Borussia Dortmund, it’s likely that a few fringe players are given an opportunity to impress tonight.

So what do they have to do in order to force themselves into Howe’s thinking for future games? Newcastle have Champions League and Premier League commitments to balance ahead of a busy festive schedule and Howe will need his full squad during that tricky period.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you’re not playing, of course we’re going to have players that are frustrated because every player wants to play.” Howe told the Gazette.

“I’ve said that and I’m under no illusions that everyone’s will is to be on that starting team sheet. All you can do is, when you get that opportunity, is to take it, play as well as you can and make me think and make me doubt what my next team selection should be.

“Try and force your way into that, that’s the only way. You have to train well of course, and I get to see that everyday, and I make decisions and assumptions from training but of course this is a big opportunity if we do rotate the team.”

Newcastle United booked their place at Old Trafford after defeating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at St James’ Park last month. Howe made ten changes for that match with Nick Pope the sole survivor from their win over Sheffield United three days previous.

Alexander Isak scored the winner against Manchester City in the last round

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall made their first starts for Newcastle on that occasion and the pair are expected to feature at Old Trafford this evening and Howe was asked what they have to do force themselves into his thinking.

“When they get an opportunity they have to take it, and that really is their only way of approaching the position they’re in.” Howe responded.