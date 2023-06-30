The announcement of the Newcastle United away kit is not the Sandro Tonali news many Magpie supporters are waiting for, but it appears just a matter of time before the club confirms their marquee signing from AC Milan.

Tonali will bolster Eddie Howe's Newcastle United squad ahead of a return to Champions League football next season but the manager will no doubt be planning on further reinforcements before the summer is out.

Here's the latest transfer round-up from Newcastle United on Friday morning:

Newcastle United have 14 hours to capitalise on Dominik Szoboszlai release clause

Newcastle United have just 14 hours to make the most of a release clause in the contract of wanted RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai , according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are also in for the versatile attacking midfielder, who scored 10 and assisted 13 in the Bundesliga last season.

According to The Athletic , Liverpool were the first club interested in Szoboszlai but there has been contact from Newcastle United over the star too.

Szoboszlai impressed for Leipzig last term (Image: Getty Images)

The 22-year-old has a £60 million release clause in his Leipzig contract that either club could benefit from, although reports suggest that is to expire on June 30. After today, Leipzig would be able to demand whatever fee they fancied, meaning a race against the clock should significant interest be there from the Magpies.

Aston Villa join Newcastle United in queue for proven Barcelona forward

Aston Villa have joined Newcastle United in the line of clubs interested in the services of Barcelona forward Ferran Torres .

The former Manchester City striker, who won two Premier League titles at the Etihad, could be on the move this summer with a number of clubs on high alert after it emerged the 23-year-old was not in Xavi's immediate plans for the Catalan giants.

A proven talent in the top flight and at European level, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are eyeing up a move for the star who may be available at the £20 million mark - half the price Barcelona paid for the star when signing him from Manchester City in January 2022.

