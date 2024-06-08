Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Yankuba Minteh has been linked with a surprise summer exit away from St James’ Park before he has even kicked a ball for the club.

Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent times amid reports that the Magpies may be forced to sell players before June 30 in order to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules. Minteh, who joined Newcastle from Danish side Odense last summer, has yet to kick a ball for the Magpies after spending last season on-loan at Eredivisie side Feyenoord.

Minteh worked under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot at De Kuip and the Telegraph report that Slot is keen to reunite with Minteh at Anfield. The winger also has interest from Italy and Germany with the Magpies likely to hold out for a fee of around £40m for the teenager.

Minteh enjoyed a successful spell in the Netherlands last season, featuring in the Champions League for the first time whilst helping Feyenoord lift the KNVB Cup. His progress on-loan was tracked intently by Newcastle United fans who are hopeful of seeing the Gambian international being given an opportunity to impress in Eddie Howe’s first-team in the not too distant future.

Howe has previously spoken about Minteh’s loan spell and admitted to being impressed by the winger, but was coy on revealing too much about his future: “He’s done really well and he’s attacked the challenge of going on loan to a new league with new teammates, played in the Champions League, prestigious competitions and he’s done really, really well this year and I think he can be very proud of his efforts.”

He continued: “I tend not to directly communicate, I find you’re better off letting the players concentrate on their own situation and not give them too many distractions but let’s wait and see what happens in this next step.”

Minteh’s haul of eleven goals and six assists in all competitions last campaign meant he leaves Feyenoord with his reputation greatly enhanced and may possibly get his chance to impress in the Premier League next season. Speaking towards the end of his loan spell at Feyenoord, Slot revealed his belief that Minteh will soon be playing at a high level.

