Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have a number of priorities for the summer transfer window - and this signing would certainly help.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United moved on from their Carabao Cup final heroics by returning to Premier League action with a 2-1 home win against Brentford in midweek - and now they are fully focused on securing a place in next season’s Champions League.

The win over the Bees, which came thanks to a stunning strike from Sandro Tonali, temporarily moved the Magpies into the top four of the table - although have now slipped down to fifth place after Chelsea claimed a narrow win against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. United’s top five rivals will have an opportunity to steal a march on Eddie Howe’s side as they are all in action before Newcastle travel to Leicester City on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No matter what happens between now and the end of the season, the Magpies will compete in European competition next season after their Wembley win against Liverpool secured a spot in the Europa Conference League. With an increasingly hectic fixture list lying in wait, Newcastle must look to improve the depth and quality of Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of the start of the new campaign.

What are Newcastle United’s priorities for the summer transfer window?

There is an argument to suggest Newcastle are prioritising four main positions this summer - although there is an openness to improve in other areas if the right options become available. A goalkeeper is likely to be on the agenda as United seek younger competition to regular number one Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka. Another attempt to land Burnley’s James Trafford seems likely. Despite Jacob Murphy’s impressive form, a right-sided winger will also be targeted and a versatile striker to provide cover and competition to Alexander Isak is a must as Callum Wilson approaches the final months of his current Magpies deal.

The news Fabian Schar has committed his future to Newcastle until the end of next season has been warmly received by supporters and the former Switzerland international can lay claim to being one of the best value for money signings in the club’s recent history after joining the Magpies from Deportivo La Coruna for just £3m during the summer of 2018. At the age of 33, Schar is not getting any younger and despite his recent performances, a long-term replacement is a must for the Magpies - and that should come in the form of a move for Bournemouth youngster Dean Huijsen.

What has been said about Newcastle United target Dean Huijsen?

Andoni Iraola is pushing to make a statement signing for Bournemouth this summer. | Getty Images

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola: "He's had an amazing season. It's one of the best feelings as a manager when you feel like you've helped that player make a big jump in one season and put him in a position he would've arrived in anyway in any team or any competition. He would've found a way to get to the top level but it's a big reward for the staff, for the coaches. He still has a lot of room for improvement, which is a good thing for him, but I'm very happy for him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente: “Dean is another great piece of news for Spanish football. It simply looks like he’s been at the elite level of football for many years. He has fitted so well with our group with his skill set but also his personal values.”

How much could Dean Huijsen cost if Newcastle United were to make a move?

Despite the sale of Miguel Almiron and the upcoming permanent departure of Lloyd Kelly, Newcastle will still face a battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations this summer. However, there is some talk of the Magpies being able to increase their outlay on summer targets and an acceptance this summer provides a big opportunity to build momentum. There have been reports of Premier League targets being discussed and it would be no surprise if Huijsen, who was linked with Newcastle during his time at Juventus, was one of the potential targets on the agenda.

After showcasing his talents throughout a fine introduction to life in England with Bournemouth, the young centre-back has progressed into international level with Spain and at the age of 19, still has plenty room for improvement. As recently reported by The Gazette, Huijsen is believed to have a release clause placed into his current Cherries deal that would allow him to discuss a move elsewhere if a club is willing to pay £50m for his services.

Would Newcastle have competition if they made a move for Dean Huijsen?

In short, yes! There’s no guarantee Bournemouth would allow the defender to leave the Vitality Stadium this summer - although there could be intense pressure placed upon the Cherries hierarchy after several big name clubs were said to be monitoring the youngster’s progress in recent months. The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid have all been named as potential suitors for the 19-year-old - so Newcastle would have to fight off some intense competition to land one of European football’s most in-demand defenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why should Newcastle United make a move for Dean Huijsen?

At just 19-year-old, the now once-capped Spain international has already made a big impression in the Premier League and has shown he is more than capable of handling some of world football’s best players. Despite his inexperience at senior level prior to his move to Bournemouth, Huijsen had eased into life in England and his composure on the ball and his reading of the game only give a hint of the serious potential that has captured the attention of a whole host of clubs.

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen | Getty Images

With Newcastle requiring another centre-back to provide serious competition for Schar and Sven Botman, Huijsen’s ability to play on the right and left side of a partnership will only enhance the belief he would be a shrewd addition to the Magpies squad. Comparing his seasonal statistics to those of Schar with the help of the FBref website makes for interesting reading.

Although the focus is on defence, both players have scored twice this season and, perhaps surprisingly given Schar’s comfort in possession, it is Huijsen who has a higher number of ‘progressive passes’ and ‘progressive carries’ towards the opposition goal, with his respective totals of 30 and 89 outstripping Schar’s 12 and 75. The Cherries star also outscores Schar when it comes to tackles attempted, tackles won, successful aerial duels and blocks - although it is the current Magpies star has more touches on the ball and has actually carried the ball over a further distance than the Spanish international.

At £50m, Newcastle would be handing over the third highest transfer fee in their history if they were to trigger the reported release clause in Huijsen’s contract. However, this would a deal that would not only hand Eddie Howe immediate competition for his current defenders but also give the Magpies boss a centre-back he could rely on for years to come.