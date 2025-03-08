Both Graham Potter and Eddie Howe have a number of injury issues to deal with ahead of West Ham v Newcastle United on Monday night (8pm kick-off).

Newcastle United are back in Premier League action on Monday night when they travel to face West Ham at the London Stadium - just six days ahead of their Carabao Cup final clash against Liverpool. The Magpies have been dealt multiple injury blows in recent times with Lewis Hall and Sven Botman both being ruled-out of their upcoming games, with the former not set to feature again this season.

Anthony Gordon will also begin his three-match suspension on Monday night. The Hammers, meanwhile, will also be without a couple of key players for the visit of Newcastle United with doubts over Lucas Paqueta’s fitness potentially keeping the Brazilian out as well.

Here, we take a look at injury and suspension news from both camps ahead of West Ham v Newcastle United on Monday night:

West Ham injury news

Michail Antonio - out

Antonio broke his leg in a horror car crash at the end of 2024. His season is over.

Crysencio Summerville - out

The former Leeds United man won’t feature until after the international break after being sidelined with a thigh injury.

Niclas Fullkrug - out

Fullkrug has been plagued by injuries during his time at the London Stadium, with a muscle injury set to keep him sidelined on Monday night. The German netted against the Magpies for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last season.

Vladimir Coufal - doubt

Potter revealed that Coufal has a chance of featuring against Newcastle United on Monday night.

Lucas Paqueta - doubt

Paqueta has missed three of West Ham’s last four matches as niggling injuries keep him sidelined. He is training with the group and in contention to feature on Monday night.

Newcastle United injury and suspension news

Jamaal Lascelles - out

Lascelles’ last appearance for Newcastle United came against the Hammers back in March. An ACL injury has kept him out of action since that day - although a potential return to action before the end of the season has been teased.

Lewis Hall - out

Hall will miss the remainder of the campaign after suffering a foot injury - one that requires surgery. Hall has been one of the very best players in his position this season and will be a big miss.

Sven Botman - out

Botman was very close to returning last weekend, but a setback on the eve of training means he requires fluid to be removed from his knee. A timescale of eight weeks was placed on his recovery.

“Sven, we've been trying to get him back to full fitness.” Howe said on Friday. “He was very close [against Brighton] but one of his last actions in training he just felt something.

“This week, he's felt the same discomfort so it looks like now he'll need an operation to fix the issue. This has come from a knock in one of his first games back, he didn't feel it was a big issue but he needs a small operation to clear out some fluid and he'll be okay again.”

Anthony Gordon - out

Gordon will serve the first game of a three-match ban on Monday night after being sent off against Brighton.