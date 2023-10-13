Newcastle United announce stunning ticket update despite ‘scandalous’ Man Utd pricing strategy
Newcastle United face Manchester United in the next round of the Carabao Cup.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eddie Howe’s side will be backed by over 7,000 supporters at Old Trafford after the club revealed they have sold-out their allocation for the game. Despite the game taking place on a Wednesday night with an 8:15pm kick-off time making it impossible for supporters to get back to the north east by train after the game, Newcastle will have a tremendous backing at Old Trafford with just-shy of 8,000 fans expected to make the trip.
Although sell-out away ends have become a regular feature of Newcastle United games in recent times, selling-out the away end at Old Trafford is a major achievement considering the transport issues and kick-off time. Moreover, some Newcastle United supporters have been charged £40 for a ticket to the game - a decision that has been labelled ‘scandalous’ by the Newcastle United Supporters Trust.
They wrote on X: ‘£39 for @ManUtd away in the @Carabao_Cup is scandalous and makes a mockery of the £30 @premierleague away ticket price cap. Add in a ridiculous kick off time - match going fans taken for granted time and time again. #nufc’
Away tickets for Premier League games are capped at £30, meaning the majority of the sold-out away end on November 1 will have paid at least £9 more per ticket than they will when the Magpies travel to Old Trafford in April. Newcastle defeated Manchester City in the previous round whilst the Red Devils overcame Crystal Palace to book a Round 4 clash against the side they defeated at Wembley back in February.