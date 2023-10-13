Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe’s side will be backed by over 7,000 supporters at Old Trafford after the club revealed they have sold-out their allocation for the game. Despite the game taking place on a Wednesday night with an 8:15pm kick-off time making it impossible for supporters to get back to the north east by train after the game, Newcastle will have a tremendous backing at Old Trafford with just-shy of 8,000 fans expected to make the trip.

Although sell-out away ends have become a regular feature of Newcastle United games in recent times, selling-out the away end at Old Trafford is a major achievement considering the transport issues and kick-off time. Moreover, some Newcastle United supporters have been charged £40 for a ticket to the game - a decision that has been labelled ‘scandalous’ by the Newcastle United Supporters Trust.

They wrote on X: ‘£39 for @ManUtd away in the @Carabao_Cup is scandalous and makes a mockery of the £30 @premierleague away ticket price cap. Add in a ridiculous kick off time - match going fans taken for granted time and time again. #nufc’