Purewal reveals pride at being named as Hebburn Town skipper ahead of Gateshead test

Amar Purewal is determined to be ‘the best captain he can be’ after being named as Hebburn Town’s skipper for the new season.

The former Darlington and West Auckland Town striker donned the armband on several occasions last season but was formally named as the Hornets’ new captain ahead of Saturday’s opening pre-season friendly against Dumbarton. Purewal marked the occasion by scoring his side’s final goal in a 3-1 win and he has now set out how he will lead the side during the upcoming Northern Premier League campaign.

Hebburn Town captain Amar Purewal in action against Dumbarton (photo Tyler Lopes)

He told the club website: “I spoke to the manager and he told me before I was going to be captain and his expectations. I’m not really a captain that will be shouting and bawling, I will try and lead by example and that’s my style, that’s how it will be.

“I’m proud, it’s the first time I’ve been a captain, I got a taste for it at the back end of last season but my game won’t change me. I’ll be exactly as it was last season and I’ll try my best to score as many goals as I can. Scoring goals and staying in the team, that’s what I want to do and I’ll try and help everyone in the changing room and be the best captain I can be.”

Hebburn will face their first home friendly of the summer on Tuesday night when National League neighbours Gateshead are the visitors. Purewal has urged his side to ‘get into good habits’ as they take on a Heed side that could hand debuts to a number of their summer additions.

“It’s going to be good and it will be a stern test,” explained the Hornets striker.

