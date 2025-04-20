South Shields midfielder left with mixed emotions ahead of season climax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Shields round off their home games for the National League North season when they meet Spennymoor Town on Monday.

South Shields midfielder Will Jenkins has admitted he will have mixed emotions when he reflects on the his first full season in the National League North.

The Mariners academy graduate has enjoyed successful loan spells at Northern Premier League clubs Dunston UTS and Morpeth Town earlier in his career - but returned to the 1st Cloud Arena midway through last season and has featured regularly under Elliott Dickman.

South Shields midfielder Will Jenkins (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

With over 40 senior appearances under his belt this season, Jenkins described the campaign as ‘positive’ from a personal point of view - but he stressed there is disappointment in what he viewed as an underwhelming goal and assist return and is unhappy the Mariners will end the season in the bottom half of the National League North table.

He told The Gazette: “Overall, looking at the bigger picture, it’s been a positive season for me personally because it’s my first full year at this level - but when you look at the ins and outs of it, it’s been a bit disappointing. I don’t think I’ve got enough goals and assists and in terms of where we want to be in the table, it’s not good enough. We wanted to be pushing for the play-offs and we haven’t done that this year, which is disappointing - but personally it’s progress that I’ve had a solid first season at this level.”

Jenkins found the net in Good Friday’s 1-1 draw at Darlington and is now hoping to claim all three points as South Shields prepare for their final home game of the season when FA Trophy finalists Spennymoor Town visit the 1st Cloud Arena on Monday afternoon. A number of Mariners academy graduates have featured in Dickman’s squad in recent weeks and Jenkins is comfortably the most senior of them.

“We all have jobs to do here”

The all-action midfielder has been joined in the first-team ranks by the likes of Kyle Seymour, James Sloan, Bryan Taylor and Ewan McGowan in recent weeks as injuries and suspensions have handed youth a chance in the Mariners senior setup. Jenkins stressed that the youngsters looking to make a name for themselves with the Mariners can not expect any leniency due to their age and must be ready to prove themselves in the unforgiving environment of non-league’s second tier.

South Shields left-back Bryan Taylor in action during a friendly against Grimsby Town (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

He said: “I think everyone is the same, whether you come through the academy or not, everyone has to prove themselves and prove they are worthy of playing for this club. You have to do that each and every game and we are trying to make it ultra competitive with the squad. It doesn’t matter if the manager has brought you in or you’ve come through the academy, we all have jobs to do here and ultimately that’s what we will be judged on.”

Mariers boss Dickman has a number of big calls to make ahead of Monday afternoon’s home clash with Spennymoor - but was boosted by being able to name Dillon Morse and Tom Allan in his starting lineup for Friday’s draw with Darlington as the duo stepped up their comeback from injury at Blackwell Meadows.