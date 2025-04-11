South Shields summer plans shape as Mariners plan new additions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Shields are back at the 1st Cloud Arena as they host National League North rivals Southport on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliott Dickman has admitted the coming weeks will play a significant role is the decision-making process that will mould the South Shields squad for his second full season in charge at the 1st Cloud Arena.

The Mariners face Southport in their penultimate home game of the season on Saturday afternoon and some have suggested there is little to play for as Dickman’s side are sat well clear of the relegation zone and 18 points adrift of the play-off places with just four games remaining in the campaign. However, Dickman has stressed planning for next season is already underway and the performances of current members of his squad over the coming weeks could impact on their future prospects at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

He told The Gazette: “Football is always interesting when you’re in the position we are in because people will say there isn’t a lot to play for but we are planning for next season. There is always something to play for in football no matter where you are in the table. We find ourselves in a position where we can review things, we can assess things and no matter what, it’s a game you want to win and be competitive. We have let ourselves down slightly in that aspect recently - but we are looking at what lies ahead.”

Recently appointed head of recruitment Jimmy Holmes is already hard at work as he identifies possible summer signings that can boost Dickman’s squad and has put several potential additions forward in recent weeks. The Mariners boss has confirmed he is reviewing all options put his way and stressed they will impact on decisions that will be taken over his current squad.

He said: “We have Jimmy involved now and he is sending a lot of players in that are being reviewed and when we’ve made a decision it might impact on current players. We can’t do anything until the summer but the first thing is to finalise and cement decisions on the group we have now and the remainder of the season will help us in those decisions."

Dickman is hopeful he will receive a double boost as two players approach the final stages of their recovery from injury and could feature in Saturday’s matchday squad. Final decisions will be taken on long-serving defender Dillon Morse and on-loan Gateshead forward Tom Allan, who have both trained this week and could be available for the meeting with the Sandgrounders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields defender Dillon Morse (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

The former Newcastle United and Sunderland academy coach said: “Dillon Morse is backing training but we will assess whether he is fit to play over the next two days. He missed a week being ill so that has set him back. Dan Ward is back in contention after coming back last weekend and Tom Allan is in contention again after a week of training. We won’t rush anyone back if the right thing to do is to ease them in. It’s about the player’s welfare so we will assess them and if we feel they are ready to start, they will start. If not, we will look at getting them minutes at some point in the game.”

One player that will definitely miss out for the Mariners is centre-back Tom Broadbent as he continue to serve a suspension.

Your next non-league read: Hebburn Town 'desperate' to end poor form in Mickleover clash