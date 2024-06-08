Who has won the Euros the most times? Previous winners list including Germany, France and Spain
England have never won the Euros and are hoping that this is the year that they can finally make some history. The only major trophy the Three Lions have got their hands on in the past in the World Cup back in 1966.
Gareth Southgate’s side reached the final of Euro 2020 but were beaten on penalties by Italy at Wembley. They are preparing to face Serbia, Slovenia and Denmark in Group C at the tournament in Germany this summer as they look to go all the way to the final in Berlin.
On whether he believes England can win Euro 2024, Southgate has said: “Of course everybody's waiting for the headline and I'd be an idiot if I said no. Equally if I say yes, that doesn't mean there's not a hell of a lot of work ahead of us.
“There's no doubt what's possible. But in knockout football, you could argue Arsenal and Manchester City were in the best three teams in the Champions League this year and neither got to where they would have hoped because it's one moment, it's fine margins. So that is our world and you're being judged on those moments. But are we one of the teams that can win it? Yeah, absolutely we are.”
With that in mind, here is a look at all the previous finals of the Euros....
Finals
1960: Soviet Union 2-1 Yugoslavia
1964: Spain 2-1 Soviet Union
1968: Italy 1-1 aet/2-0 replay Yugloslavia
1972: West Germany 3-0 Soviet Union
1976: Czechoslovakia 2-2 aet/(5-3 p) West Germany
1980: West Germany 2-1 Belgium
1984: France 2-0 Spain
1988: Netherlands 2-0 Soviet Union
1992: Denmark 2-0 Germany
1996: Germany 2-1 aet Czechia
2000: France 2-1 aet Italy
2004: Greece 1-0 Portugal
2008: Spain 1-0 Germany
2012: Spain 4-0 Italy
2016: Portugal 1-0 aet France
2020: Italy 1-1 aet (3-2 p) England
Most titles
Germany: 3
Spain: 3
Italy: 2
France: 2
Netherlands: 1
Czechia: 1
Slovakia: 1
Russia: 1
Greece: 1
Denmark: 1
Portugal: 1
Germany have the chance to become the title leader if they are to win Euro 2024 in their own patch. The final will be held in Berlin.
Spain could have something to say about that though. They enjoyed a golden era just over 10 years ago when they won the tournament two times in a row from 2008 to 2012. Italy and France both have the opportunity to go level with the above two nations if they were to be victories this summer.
The holders will be out to retain their trophy but only just squeezed through their group, whereas France won the last World Cup and will fancy their chances with Real Madrid new boy Kylian Mbappe.
England hadn’t reached the final before 2020 and have a lot of catching up to do with some of their European rivals. With young stars like Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, anything is possible in the future though and they will be confident of success in Germany.
