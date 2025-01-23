Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Magpies academy product has taken up a role as assistant manager with the National League North club.

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman has revealed new assistant Matty Pattison has taken to his role ‘like a duck to water’.

The former Newcastle United and Norwich City midfielder was named as successor to Andy Inness after the Mariners number two departed to take up a role at Sunderland’s Academy of Light last month. The decision to appoint Pattison saw the former South Africa international return to the club he represented as a player during the 2017/18 season before departing for Northern League side Whickham.

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Pattison, who made ten senior appearances for Newcastle, went on to manage the Lang Jacks before spending time coaching at Gateshead and within the i2i Soccer Academy. After coaching within the South Shields academy setup, the 38-year-old has now stepped up to work as Dickman’s assistant - and the Mariners boss has already been impressed with what he has seen from his new number two.

He told The Gazette: “Andy was a big loss but now Matty is in, it’s a big help. He knows and understands the system we play, he’s played in a similar system not too long ago and he’s got unbelievable experience playing first-team football for a number of club.

“That’s invaluable and he has already added to the group and to our conversations as staff. He’s calm and thoughtful, that’s a big plus and he has taken to the group like a duck to water. It was a big blow losing Andy - but it’s been a smooth transition bringing Matty in.”

The Mariners are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they visit National League North rivals Scunthorpe United before they host Scarborough Athletic at the 1st Cloud Arena seven days later.