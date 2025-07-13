Newcastle United have completed one major deal in the summer transfer window - but who else could arrive at St James Park.

Newcastle United have finally completed their first major deal of the summer transfer window after bringing a successful end to their pursuit of long-term transfer target Anthony Elanga.

After lengthy negotiations were held with Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest, a £55 million agreement was finally reached early last week and a deal to reunite Elanga with Sweden international team-mates Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth at St James Park was finally sealed and announced on Friday.

There is still plenty of work to do during the remainder of the summer transfer window as Newcastle turn their focus towards securing a new goalkeeper, centre back and striker before the window comes to a close on the first day of September. There is a clear need to strengthen across Eddie Howe’s squad as the Magpies prepare for their return to the Champions League and look to build on the momentum gained by last season’s historic Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool.

With seven weeks remaining in the summer transfer window, we utilise the services of AI tool Grok3 to predict who could following Elanga in joining Newcastle during the remainder of the summer transfer window and who could be heading for the exit door at St James Park.

In: James Trafford (Burnley £30m-£35m)

AI explanation: Linked with Newcastle from Burnley, where he conceded 16 goals in 45 Championship games, the 22-year-old is a strong candidate to challenge or succeed Nick Pope. | Getty Images

Grok3: Reports indicate Newcastle are closing in on a deal for the young English goalkeeper, who could serve as a long-term successor to Nick Pope or compete for the starting spot. His price is estimated between £30m and £35m, reflecting his potential and Premier League experience. Newcastle's goalkeeping depth needs bolstering, especially with Martin Dubravka's potential departure and his contract nearing its end.

In: Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta £40m-£55m)

Grok3: The Italian defender is cited as a defensive priority for Newcastle, offering youth and quality to bolster their backline. His versatility and ball-playing ability align with Howe's tactical demands. With Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles as current options, Scalvini would add depth and long-term potential, especially for European competitions.

In: Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid £35m)

Grok3: Speculation on X suggests Newcastle are interested in the energetic midfielder, whose contract situation at Chelsea could make him available. His work rate and versatility make him a good fit for Howe's midfield. Newcastle's midfield could use additional dynamism, especially if Sean Longstaff or Joe Willock depart. Gallagher's Premier League experience is a plus.

In: Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt £70m)

Hugo Ekitike remains a key target for Liverpool | Getty Images

Grok3: Posts on X mention Newcastle targeting the young French striker, who could complement Alexander Isak and provide depth in attack. His price is speculative but aligns with Newcastle's ambition for a high-profile forward. Ekitike could form part of a dynamic, interchangeable frontline alongside Isak, Elanga, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, and Jacob Murphy.

Out: Martin Dubravka (£2m)

Grok3: With his contract expiring in summer 2025, Newcastle may sell Dubravka for a nominal fee to free up wages and make way for Trafford. Dubravka, at 36, is no longer a long-term option, and his sale aligns with squad rejuvenation.

Out: Matt Targett (£3m)

Grok3: Targett has been deemed surplus to requirements, with Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento preferred at full-back. His sale would provide minor financial relief. Limited game time and PSR considerations make Targett a likely departure.

Out: Sean Longstaff (£15m)

Leeds have reportedly suffered a setback in their pursuit of the Newcastle United midfielder, but AI believes he could make the switch. If he did arrive at Elland Road, he would face stiff competition for minutes with classy operator Ao Tanaka. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Grok3: The homegrown midfielder is frequently mentioned in fan-proposed transfer scenarios, with his sale potentially fetching a decent fee due to his Premier League experience. Longstaff’s exit could fund a marquee midfield signing like Gallagher or Richardson, especially if Newcastle prioritise quality over quantity.

Out: Joe Willock (£20m)

Grok3: Willock’s name appears in speculative outgoing lists, possibly due to inconsistent form or injury concerns. His sale would generate significant funds. With Bruno Guimarães and Sandro Tonali as core midfielders, Willock could be expendable if a high offer arrives.

Out: Odysseas Vlachodimos (£5m)

Grok3: A backup goalkeeper with minimal game time, his sale could add to PSR compliance.