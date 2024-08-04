The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United receive some positive news in their attempts to add a winger to Eddie Howe's squad.

Newcastle United have been told they can make a move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa - although they may have to see off reported interest from Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Liverpool.

The Magpies remain keen on adding a winger and a versatile forward to their squad before the summer transfer window closes for business at the end of the month and are progressing with a deal for Sheffield United star William Osula. The two clubs have agreed a deal worth around £15m for the Denmark Under-21 international and talks over personal terms remain ongoing. However, it would seem likely United will look to bring in an out-and-out winger as speculation over Miguel Almiron’s future at St James Park continues to be a serious talking point.

The Paraguay international was reportedly the subject of bids from two Saudi Arabian Pro League clubs during the January transfer window but opted against a move to the Gulf state. However, their interest remains and that could leave both United and Almiron with a big decision to make over whether to bring an end to his five-year stay on Tyneside.

Jacob Murphy has been in fine form during Newcastle’s pre-season campaign and he will compete with the likes of Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon for a place on either side of lead striker Alexander Isak. However, there are several targets being considered by the Magpies hierarchy as they look to strengthen in wide positions. There was an interest in Crystal Palace star Michael Olise prior to his big money move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Crysencio Summerville was also on Newcastle’s radar prior to his decision to leave Leeds United and join West Ham United over the weekend.

The Magpies have been continually linked with a move for Juventus winger Chiesa over the last 12 months. The 51-times capped Italy star was said to be under consideration for a move to Newcastle when they completed the signing of Azzuri team-mate Sandro Tonali last summer before United switched their attention towards the successful pursuit of Harvey Barnes.

Chiesa went on to score ten goals and provided three assists in 37 appearances in all competitions last season but is now in the final 12 months of three-year contract he signed at Juventus in the summer of 2022. The 26-year-old played in all four of Italy’s fixtures at Euro 2024 before they exited the competition with a 2-0 defeat against Fabian Schar’s Switzerland and is yet to feature for Juventus in their preparations for the new Serie A campaign. Chiesa was not part of the Juventus squad that faced Brest in a pre-season friendly on Saturday and manager Thiago Motta has explained the reasons behind his decision and revealed the winger is ‘not part of the project’ with the Serie A giants.

Speaking after the game, he said: “Chiesa and all the other players not called up for today’s game are not part of the project. We have been clear with them, they have to find new solution and new club as soon as possible. The decision has been made."

Chiesa was not the only Juventus star left out of the squad after Motta seemed to indicate the likes of former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, United States international Weston McKennie and former Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo were also coming to the end of their time with the club.