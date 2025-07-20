5 deals Newcastle United could complete after Eddie Howe admits transfer frustration

The transfer deals Newcastle United could look to complete before the summer transfer window comes to a close.

Excitement and enthusiasm were the prominent emotions as the summer transfer window opened for business and anything seemed possible for Newcastle United.

With the Carabao Cup still gleaming in the trophy cabinet and Champions League qualification secured after a nervy final day of the Premier League season, the Magpies looked well set to enjoy a productive transfer window and lay the foundations for another successful season. It should be said, the summer transfer window still has six weeks remaining and Newcastle can still emerge from it stronger than when it opened for business.

However, the departure of sporting director Paul Mitchell has made an impact on planning and execution of transfer business and the Magpies have watched on as several targets have ventured elsewhere. The likes of Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Bryan Mbeumo and Hugo Ekitike were all admired by United - but with the latter now closing in on a big money move to Liverpool, all three will be visiting St James Park during the upcoming season, rather than calling it their home. The same could be said of long-term target James Trafford, who has been the subject of ongoing talks between the Magpies hierarchy and their Burnley counterparts - but is now said to be of interest to former club Manchester City.

So what lies ahead of Eddie Howe and his transfer plans as he gave an insight into his frustration following Saturday’s dismal performance in a 4-0 friendly defeat against Celtic and which deals could Newcastle still complete before the summer transfer window comes to a close on the first day of September?

What has Eddie Howe said about Newcastle United transfers?

Speaking after Saturday’s defeat in Glasgow, the Magpies boss said: "It's been a really frustrating summer. We've been very close to signing several players and for different reasons - there's not one theme why we haven't signed more - we've ended up missing out on a few who would have made a difference.

"The one most important factor in any transfer is the player has to want to come to Newcastle. We're a very proud club and are proud of what we do... any player has to feel that. If they don't... I don't think it's a healthy transfer. I'd say I'm hopeful rather than confident because we're not in control of the market or agents, players and other clubs. I can assure everybody we are a 100% on it and trying to do things quickly."

Which deals could Newcastle United complete before the end of the summer transfer window?

Giorgio Scalvini

There is no doubting Scalvini’s calibre as the Atalanta defender has become one of Italian football’s most highly rated defenders in recent seasons. Still only 21-years-old, the eight-times capped Italy international has already racked up over a century of Serie A appearances and has featured in European competition during that time. There may be concerns as he continues to work his way back from a serious injury but he is believed to be one defensive option being considered by the Magpies hierarchy.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Perhaps not a popular target but one that could make a prudent addition to the Magpies squad. Calvert-Lewin is believed to be a long-term target of the Magpies and has been linked with a move to St James Park on numerous occasions since the PIF-led consortium completed a takeover of the club in October 2021. As it stands, the England striker remains a free agent following his departure from Everton and could provide Premier League-proven quality to support Alexander Isak.

Benjamin Sesko

If there is one thing to learn from the Hugo Ekitike saga, it would be that the Magpies are willing to pay big money if they feel they have identified a player that will improve Eddie Howe’s squad and meet the demands placed upon them. Although a far more expensive option than Calvert-Lewin, at the age of 22, Sesko fits into the age bracket where Newcastle tend to conduct their more costly business and he has shown he can find the net against the very best during his time with RB Leipzig.

Marc Guehi

Here we go again! The Guehi to Newcastle transfer saga was one of the stories of last summer’s transfer window and the Magpies are believed to still retain an interest in the England defender. Unsurprisingly, there is interest from elsewhere and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Crystal Palace defender. However, as it stands, Guehi remains with the Eagles and there appears to be no sign of a new deal being agreed despite the fact he is in the final 12 months of his current contract.

Conor Gallagher - Atletico Madrid

Gallagher appears to tick every box to fit into an Eddie Howe midfield and now has the benefit of working under Atleti manager Diego Simeone, who drew major improvement out of Kieran Tripper prior to his move to St James Park. Little is known of Gallagher’s availability but there have been suggestions he could be available in the Spanish press and Newcastle are just one of the clubs mentioned as a possible suitor. Energetic, full of stamina, a willing presser and good on the ball, Gallagher would offer Howe what he loves in the middle of the park.

