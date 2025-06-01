10 deals waiting for Newcastle United as summer transfer window opens for business

The summer transfer window is open for business and it is expected to be a busy one for Newcastle United.

The summer transfer window is officially open and Newcastle United have already set out their plans for what lies ahead as they prepare for a return to the Champions League.

The surprise departure of sporting director Paul Mitchell earlier this week is not expected to make a major impact on what lies ahead for the Magpies in the close-season as they look to boost Howe’s squad in a bid to build on the momentum gained by a truly historic season at St James Park.

After finally bringing an end to the club’s 70-year wait for major domestic silverware and securing a place in the Champions League for the second time in his managerial reign on Tyneside, Howe appears to be heading into the transfer window in a position of strength.

There are some major calls lying in wait as the Magpies boss must make decisions on the long-term future of a number of his current players - but there is also intense competition for several reported United transfer targets. So what deals could come to fruition ahead of another exciting season at St James Park.

10 deals that Newcastle United could complete as the summer transfer window opens for business

Callum Wilson

Wilson’s future was a major topic of discussion in the aftermath of last season’s home defeat against Everton as the former Bournemouth striker cut an emotional figure at full-time. Wilson is out of contract this summer and although Magpies boss Howe confirmed he would hold talks with the striker’s representatives, a departure from St James Park does seem increasingly unlikely.

James Trafford

There appears to be an acceptance Newcastle will add to their goalkeeping options this summer and provide serious cover and competition for number one stopper Nick Pope. Revisiting their interest in Burnley goalkeeper Trafford appears to be on the agenda despite the Clarets successful bid to return to the Premier League this season. There were reports Newcastle saw a number of bids turned down for the England Under-21 stopper last summer and they could make further attempts to lure the former Manchester City academy product to Tyneside over the coming months.

Longstaff remains a trusted figure for Howe but there is no doubt the Magpies academy product will be disappointed with the level of his involvement during what has been a historic season for his boyhood club. The midfielder made just 12 starts in all competitions and just eight of them came in the Premier League. The likes of Everton and Leeds United have been linked with Longstaff and a decent bid could well see the midfielder leave this summer.

Martin Dubravka

The long-serving goalkeeper provided fine service for the Magpies during Nick Pope’s injury absence this season and was rewarded with a new one-year deal. However, Dubravka could be allowed to leave Newcastle this summer if the Magpies bring in another stopper and a sensible offer is received.

Marc Guehi

Here we go again! The Magpies pursuit of the Crystal Palace and England defender was one of the stories of last summer as something of a saga was played out, much to the frustration of the St James Park hierarchy. Everyone had their say on Guehi’s future at Selhurst Park and he remained with the Eagles despite Newcastle reportedly lodging a number of bids for his services. The former Chelsea man will enter the final year of his current Palace deal this summer and reports have suggested Newcastle remain keen on securing his services.

Odysseas Vlachodimos

A bizarre signing last summer, the Greece international has played just 45 minutes of competitive action for United after appearing in the Carabao Cup third round win against AFC Wimbledon. Finding a buyer for the former Nottingham Forest man could prove difficult - but a loan exit cannot be ruled out.

Bryan Mbeumo

Another long-term target of the Magpies, a move for Mbeumo during the summer transfer window seems almost inevitable as the Magpies look to strengthen their options in wide areas. There will be plenty of competition for Mbeumo’s services this summer but he does appear to be high on the list of priorities for Howe after producing a remarkable return of 20 goals and nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions this season.

Garang Kuol

The Australian international has struggled to make an impact at senior level since joining Newcastle in January 2023 and loan spells with Hearts and FC Volendam failed to have the desired effect. However, Kuol has shown signs of an improvement in United’s Under-21s in recent months and there have been suggestions he could make a third loan switch away from Tyneside this summer.

Joao Pedro

The Brazil international was left out of Brighton’s squad for their final games of the season after an incident during training and there have been reports the former Watford forward will leave the Seagulls this summer. Newcastle were keen on Pedro during his time with the Hornets and could well revisit that interest as they bid to improve their attacking options this summer.

Matt Targett

The role Targett played in United’s push away from the Premier League relegation zone following his arrival in January 2022 should not be underplayed. However, injuries have hampered his attempts to play a regular part over the last 18 months and he seems set to leave St James Park this summer.