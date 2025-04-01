Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have added one trophy to their cabinet - could more be in the offing in the near future?

Lifting the Carabao Cup trophy at Wembley wasn’t only something that ended seven decades of hurt, but a win that many believe can be the foundations for more success and silverware in the future. Whilst none is on offer this season, with a summer transfer window and spending to come, next season could be a very good one on Tyneside.

Newcastle United return to Premier League action against Brentford on Wednesday night as they begin their final ten league games of the season. Matches which they will hope can deliver them Champions League qualification and give them the best possible chance to build when the summer transfer window opens.

Here, we take a look at what Eddie Howe’s ‘dream’ starting XI could look like based on all the latest transfer rumours - and one player that would be a perfect fit for the Magpies’ current system:

GK - James Trafford

Trafford seems destined to join Newcastle United after coming close to making the switch to St James’ Park last summer. He has been brilliant for Burnley this season and could push for a start on Tyneside if he is at the club come the beginning of next campaign.

RB - Tino Livramento

Livramento was very impressive at Wembley, even in an unnatural left-back role. Right-back is his home though.

CB - Dean Huijsen

Huijsen has been very impressive for Bournemouth this season as the Cherries push for European qualification. They will be very reluctant to see him leave this summer, but a release clause could take that option out of their hands.

CB - Sven Botman

Botman has been nursed back into the starting XI after his ACL injury and it may not be until next season when we get to see the very best version of the Dutchman again.

LB - Lewis Hall

Hall is one of the Premier League’s very best left-backs and is a shoe-in to begin next season as Newcastle’s starting option there once he recovers from injury.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes will undoubtedly be the man the Magpies build around going forward. After all, he became the first captain to lift silverware at Wembley for the club in 70 years.

CM - Sandro Tonali

Tonali has been sensational since coming into the team as a number six and could be someone that helps elevate the Magpies to a new level in future seasons.

CM - Joelinton

Joelinton was simply brilliant at Wembley against Liverpool and reminded everyone of just what an asset he can be in Howe’s system and style of play.

RW - Raphinha

The former Leeds United man has starred at Barcelona this season, but Newcastle United have been linked with a move for him in the past. The Brazilian would be the most ambitious of signings this summer.

ST - Alexander Isak

Newcastle United will do all they can to keep Isak at the club this summer. There aren’t too many clubs in the world that would be able to afford his transfer fee, anyway, but he is a priceless asset and someone they will want to build a team around.

LW - Anthony Gordon

Gordon has been an integral part of Newcastle’s front-three and will continue to have a very important role to play in that trio going forward.