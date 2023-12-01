Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Erik ten Hag has revealed that Mason Mount is edging closer to a return to the side, but he will not be fit enough to face Newcastle United on Saturday night. Mount, who has failed to register a goal or an assist since joining from Chelsea in the summer, has missed their last two games with a calf injury.

Speaking about the Three Lions midfielder, ten Hag said: "There are players on the way back but I can't give a prognosis on how long it will take. Mason Mount today is returning on the pitch but I don't know how long it will take, in this moment."

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Mount’s absence at St James’ Park on Saturday night means the Red Devils will be without at least six key players on Tyneside for a game that ten Hag has acknowledged will be a tough clash for his side. Newcastle United have won back-to-back games against the Red Devils since their defeat at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final back in February and ten Hag has admitted they will have to perform well against a ‘very organised’ Magpies side.

Ten Hag said: "I really respect them, it's a difficult team to play but it's a good challenge and I like to play against, we have to rise to the occasion, be on our best against them because the way they play is very organised."