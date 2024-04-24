Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is reportedly one of the frontrunners to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager. Slot, who was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer, helped Feyenoord lift the Eredivisie title last season and currently has his side sat in second place, behind only a PSV side that have lost just once all campaign.

Slot’s style of football is comparable to the one Klopp has adopted at Anfield and he is viewed as a ‘strong candidate’ for the role - according to Sky Sports. Newcastle United fans, meanwhile, will have one eye on developments at De Kuip and Anfield and what Slot’s potential move to Liverpool means for Yankuba Minteh.

The Gambian international has impressed whilst at De Kuip and everything coming out of the Eredivisie club suggests that they are interested in extending his stay there. Slot has even previously revealed that Minteh’s progression has been so good that if he can add the final few touches to his game, then he likely will not return to the club, telling Ziggo Sport/FR12: “He has mostly played a lot in his native country, where very little tactics are involved.

“When you’re that fast, though, it’s a huge weapon. One action and he’s gone, then you don’t catch up with him either.

“I think his choices are already getting better in the final stages. The only annoying thing for us is that if his choices get really good, he probably won’t play with us anymore.”

Newcastle will assess Minteh’s situation before deciding on his next steps, but uncertainty around Slot’s future, may slightly complicate matters should a return to Feyenoord remain an option for the winger. Although Feyenoord operate with a technical director and so any managerial replacement will likely be in a similar mould to Slot - that doesn’t guarantee that Minteh will be someone a new manager will take a shine to.

