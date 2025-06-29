A former Newcastle United midfielder has interest from the EFL, National League and Scotland after being released by the Magpies.

Former Newcastle United academy midfielder Ellis Stanton feels mentally prepared for the next challenge in his career as he looks to bounce back from his release by the Magpies.

The 20-year-old has spent the last 12 years within the United youth setup and has featured alongside the likes of Lewis Miley, Trevan Sanusi and Garang Kuol throughout that time. However, Sunderland-born Stanton was named as one of eight academy players that are now looking for new clubs after their time with the Magpies was brought to a close at the end of their current deals.

Stanton was unable to break into Eddie Howe’s senior setup in recent seasons and was not afforded an opportunity to test himself at first-team level with a loan move elsewhere. Appearances in the National League Cup and the Vertu Trophy (formerly the Papa John’s Trophy) did give the young midfielder an insight into what is required when facing senior opposition - and now he has set his sights on experiencing that ‘buzz’ on a weekly basis as he prepares for life after being released.

He told The Gazette: “It was tough being told I was being let go because I haven’t played men’s football and I feel like I’ve been ready for that for the last two years or so. It’s difficult when you are training with the first-team most days and you just want that senior game-time, you want to experience everything that brings. The game in the Under-21s level, it’s not the same.

“When we played in the National League Cup last season, there were tackles flying in and I knew it was real football. I loved everything about it, I loved the competition because it brought that side of the game. The Papa Johns Trophy was the same because there were decent crowds, noise, it meant something - but there wasn’t the same feel in the Under-21s league games.

“I wanted a loan for a while, I’ve wanted men’s football, I’ve wanted that buzz when you win a game and the pressure to get it, I want the fans there and I want to experience all of that. I can’t wait for what’s next, experiencing getting stick at away grounds, it’s something I see as a challenge and it’s something that I feel I am ready to take on.”

EFL interest

The Gazette understands Stanton has received interest from clubs in the EFL, National League and Scotland since his release from Newcastle was confirmed and the midfielder is weighing up his options. Rather than focusing on what level of the game that may taken him to, Stanton is solely focused on rising to the challenge that will lie ahead in a new chapter in his career.

He said: “I’m not really bothered about what level I go to because I just want the challenge that it will bring. I’m ready for whatever comes because I feel I’ve moved on from being released. I know it won’t be easy at men’s level but I feel I am ready and have been for a while.”

St James Park appearances

Last season’s Sela Cup double-header offered Stanton the briefest of glimpses into the bright lights of the Premier League when he made two substitute appearances at St James Park as Eddie Howe’s side prepared for what would become a historic season for the Magpies.

Stanton came off the bench to replace Dan Burn in the closing stages of a 4-0 win against La Liga club Girona before making another appearance as a substitute when he came on for Fabian Schar in a 1-0 victory against French side Stade Brestois.

Although totalling just 10 minutes of senior action, the appearances in front of the Gallowgate were the culmination of the hard work he had put in during 12 years at the Magpies academy and helped whet his appetite for what will lie ahead during the next phase of his career.

“Coming on in the Sela Cup at St James Park was really a stand-out moment of my time at Newcastle,” he explained.

“It was all a bit of a blur to be honest but it meant so much to me, my family and friends because they were all at the game and they’ve all supported me from the moment I joined the club when I was eight. When I came on, it was everything I had worked towards and I just wanted to build on that.”

For Ellis Stanton, the next stage in that building process starts now.

