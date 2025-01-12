Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Are there any names you think are missing from an AI-created list of Newcastle United's ten worst signings?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The January transfer window will hit its midway point later this week and Newcastle United are yet to conduct their first new signing of the new year.

Despite reports suggesting the Magpies were preparing a bid for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and retained an interest in Manchester City target Adbukodir Khusanov, United are yet to add to Eddie Howe’s squad - although a right winger and a forward are believed to be high on the agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been one outgoing deal as long-serving midfielder Isaac Hayden joined Championship strugglers Portsmouth on loan for the rest of the season. Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has been strongly linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League - although Magpies boss Howe is believed to be keen to hand a new deal to the Slovakia international after he played a key role in the recent strong run of form.

No matter what happens over the next two weeks, Newcastle will hope to avoid some mistakes they have made in the transfer market in the past - but who are the ten worst signings made by the Magpies. We have our own opinions - but who did ChatGPT rate as the biggest mistakes made?

10. Andreas Andersson

ChatGPT: “A highly anticipated signing, Anderson was supposed to improve the forward line but failed to make an impact and had a very short and disappointing stint at the club.”

9. Emre Belozoglu

ChatGPT: “A promising Turkish international, Emre had a solid start but struggled with injuries and inconsistency. His time at Newcastle never lived up to expectations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. Florian Thauvin

Thauvin joined Marseille for around £10m in 2017. | Getty Images

ChatGPT: “Highly-rated but underperformed in the Premier League. Thauvin scored just 1 goal in 16 appearances and struggled to adapt to English football. He was loaned back to Marseille, where he revived his career.”

7. Hatem Ben Arfa

ChatGPT: “Ben Arfa showed flashes of brilliance but was plagued by attitude issues, injuries, and inconsistency. He failed to fulfill his massive potential at St. James’ Park.”

6. Davide Santon

ChatGPT: “Santon showed early promise but struggled to adapt to the Premier League. His form was inconsistent, and he failed to establish himself as a regular starter.”

5. Jean-Alain Boumsong

ChatGPT: “Boumsong’s time at Newcastle was marked by defensive errors, poor positioning, and a lack of consistency, making him one of the club's biggest defensive flops.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Albert Luque

ChatGPT: “A failed attempt to bring in a top Spanish talent. Luque struggled in the Premier League and scored only 1 goal in 15 appearances before leaving in disgrace.”

3. Xisco

ChatGPT: “A massive flop, Xisco scored just 1 goal in 8 Premier League appearances. His lack of impact saw him shipped out quickly.”

2. Joselu

ChatGPT: “The Spanish striker failed to deliver as a Premier League goalscorer, managing only 6 goals in 52 appearances. His lack of clinical finishing left many fans frustrated.”

1. Michael Owen

Owen’s time at Newcastle United was simply disastrous. His goals to games record may not be too bad, however, he simply wasn’t fit for long enough during his time at the club and he was unable to help them survive relegation as the end of his time on Tyneside approached. | Getty Images

ChatGPT: “Owen was a marquee signing, but injuries plagued his career at Newcastle, and he never recaptured his best form. Scored just 30 goals in 79 appearances and was a massive disappointment for the price tag.”