‘I’m delighted’ - Steve Bruce breaks silence on Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup win

Eddie Howe became the first Magpies manager since Doug Livingstone in 1955 to see his side lift a major trophy at Wembley.

It was a moment 70 years in the making as Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Jamaal Lascelles lifted the Carabao Cup trophy high into the Wembley sky. It was a moment that, for 24 managers before him, seemed impossible.

Kevin Keegan, Sir Bobby Robson and Rafa Benitez, names synonymous with Newcastle United’s modern history, all failed to even get Newcastle United to a final. Only Ruud Gullit and Kenny Dalglish had led the Magpies out at Wembley in the 40 years before Howe was appointed as Magpies boss - and they both failed to end the long, long wait for a trophy.

“I think it was a victory for everyone. It wasn't a victory for me or the players as such. It was a victory for the club, the city.” Howe said in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s win at Wembley.

“Everyone has given loyalty and support to the club and has seen some really disappointing days for the last number of decades. The pain of certain defeats. Today's a really sweet moment and I encourage everyone to enjoy it. I think it's sinking in. I'm very, very proud.”

It was the second time that Howe had seen his team play in a major cup final, but unlike two years ago, he would leave Wembley as a champion.

Steve Bruce breaks silence on Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup win

Steve Bruce, Howe’s immediate predecessor in the Newcastle United dugout, was asked about his former side’s triumph at Wembley. A whole host of players that were signed under Bruce’s watch at St James’ Park, including cup final hero Joelinton, played their part at Wembley.

Bruce told the Mirror: “First and foremost, I’m a Geordie - I was a Newcastle fan as a kid and it never leaves you. I’m delighted that they have finally won a trophy for the many, many good people who work for the club and the supporters who have waited so long for success.

“Without comparing budgets between now and then. All I will say is that it’s all right having money to spend - but you still have to spend it wisely.

“I thought Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn were inspired signings, all really good value. That midfield three (Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali) is top, top-drawer and now they have a world-beater in Alexander Isak. I hope it’s just the start for them.”

Bruce is now manager of League One side Blackpool - a job he took after many, including himself, thought he may retire from management: “I honestly thought I was going to retire after Newcastle,” he continued.

“But you’re a long time retired and I soon realised I wasn’t quite ready for that. I hadn’t got football out of my system.”

“I’m enjoying it at Blackpool - I’m working for really good people and the supporters have been terrific. The play-offs may be a long shot for us now, but if it doesn’t happen let’s have another crack at it next year.”