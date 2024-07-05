Liverpool chief makes bold transfer prediction following Newcastle United talks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for a busy summer transfer window.

Newcastle United will hope the arrival of new sporting director Paul Mitchell will signal the start of a hectic period of activity in the summer transfer window.

The former RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur head of recruitment was named as successor to Dan Ashworth in a leading role at St James Park and he will hope to hit the ground running when he takes up his new role next week. Mitchell will work alongside head of recruitment Steve Nickson as the duo look to boost Eddie Howe’s squad as United aim to move on from a disappointing season as the Magpies missed out on European qualification.

The respective departures of Yankuba Minteh and academy product Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest helped stave off any thoughts of the Magpies falling foul of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations after what was described as a frantic week of activity at St James Park. There were serious concerns United could be handed a similar points deductions to the punishments handed to Forest and Everton last season and that led to the Magpies hierarchy considering the sale of a number of current players.

There were widespread reports Newcastle entered into to talks over a big money deal that would have taken England international Anthony Gordon to Liverpool, with Reds academy product Jarell Quansah moving in the opposite direction. Such a move would have provoked severe uproar and disappointment from the United faithful after the former Everton forward enjoyed a run of form last season, scoring 12 goals and providing 11 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions to earn a call-up to the England squad for Euro 2024.

Despite reports Gordon had his head turned by suggestions he could return to Merseyside, Newcastle remain confident they will retain the forward and ensure he continues to play a lead role in their plans for the new season. Liverpool’s stance of the deal remains unknown but Reds sporting director Richard Hughes, who was linked with a similar role at Newcastle earlier this summer, has suggested he is expecting a ‘calm’ month in the transfer market after the ‘flurry’ of the last few weeks.

Speaking alongside new Liverpool manager Arne Slot on Friday, he said: “It is hard to say and speak industry-wide. Naturally, when major competitions are on in the summer, World Cup, European Championship, in this case a Copa America and the Olympics as well, so there is a lot of football being played. Naturally, the attention is there. After the flurry in June, it will calm down now is my prediction for the month of July.

