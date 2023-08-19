Eddie Howe’s side started the day top of the Premier League table following their superb 5-1 over Aston Villa last weekend. Their win over the Villains was the perfect start to the season - made even more sweeter with debut goals from Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes.

Joe Willock was the main injury absence last week as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Lewis Miley, who impressed during pre-season and in the Premier League Summer Series, wasn’t named in the match day squad to face the Villains.

The 17-year-old has earned great praise for his performances during the summer and reportedly had Leicester City interested in his services. However, the teenager won’t be involved at the Etihad Stadium after being named in the Under-21’s starting line-up for their clash against Tottenham Hotspur.