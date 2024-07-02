Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from across the Premier League as Manchester United and Aston Villa plan moves.

Manchester United are believed to have moved a step closer to signing Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee after manager Erik ten Hag held a meeting with the Netherlands international.

The former Bayern Munich star is said to have been placed at the top of a list of attacking targets by the Red Devils, who will have to see off interest from AC Milan if they are to boost their forward ranks during the summer transfer window. It is not hard to see why Ten Hag is so keen to sign Zirkzee after the 23-year-old scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 37 appearances in all competitions last season to play a key role in helping Bologna secure a place in the new look Champions League. His performances also earned an unlikely comparison as then-Bologna manager Thiago Motta compared the forward to Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after a 2-0 win against Fiorentina in February, the now-Juventus boss told Sky Italia: “He (Zirkzee) said that his idols are Ibrahimovic and Batistuta, who are two excellent players. Seeing him day to day, he reminds me of the Ronaldinho I played with at Barcelona, but I cannot compare him to anyone. He is Joshua, he is special, he enjoys his football and above all works very hard in training. Since the first day of pre-season, he has always been the first to arrive at the camp. He has become a leader and it’s all to his credit. We just need to keep accompanying him, because he is certainly on the right path.”

It now seems increasingly likely that path will lead to Old Trafford after the Red Devils reportedly signalled their intent to trigger a £34m release clause in Zirkzee’s current contract. Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has now delivered a major update on the forward’s future by revealing Ten Hag held discussions with Zirkzee ‘in recent days’ - but confirmed any decision over a potential deal will not be confirmed until the Bologna star returns from Euro 2024 with the Netherlands.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Understand there was a personal meeting between Erik ten Hag and the management of Joshua Zirkzee in recent days. There were also direct chats between Ten Hag and the 23 year-old striker! Zirkzee, still a top target for the attack of Manchester United. as revealed days ago. Now, everything would be prepared for the player's approval as #MUFC is willing to trigger the release clause of €40m but AC Milan is still in the race. No final decision from Zirkzee yet as he’s focused on the Euros!”

Villa eye move for Euro 2024 star

It has already been a hectic summer transfer window for Aston Villa as Unai Emery prepares his squad for their Champions League adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key midfielder Douglas Luiz has departed for Serie A giants Juventus, Morgan Sanson has joined French club Nice and youngster Tim Iroegbunum moved to Premier League rivals Everton, with Toffees winger Lewis Dobbin moving in the other direction. There have been incomings as Emery snapped up Samuel Ilang-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea as part of the Luiz deal and brought in Chelsea star Ian Maatsen and Luton Town midfielder Ross Barkley at a combined cost of around £40m.

Getty Images

However, Emery’s summer recruitment plans are far from over and reports in Italy suggest the Villa boss is keen on securing a deal for Udinese centre-back Jaka Bijol. The 25-year-old defender has been in impressive form for Slovenia in their run to the last 16 of Euro 2024 and was part of the side that suffered penalty shoot-out heartache against Portugal on Monday night. TuttoMercatoWeb have now claimed Villa are keen on a deal for the 25-year-old - but will have to see off interest from Serie A trio Napoli, Lazio and reigning champions Inter.